|
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1025
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
|
Would love to know long-term impact of Magic Weekend. Does it create new followers? The attendances have plateaued and I'd argue you'd get a similar total figure from a full weekend of SL matches. As long as there was a decent prize pot put up by a sponsor, why not change it to a 9s tournament, give it a theme. RU make a killing from 7s which is an absolute borefest. 9s is much more entertaining imo - feels more like RL but in a shorter format.
|
'There's only one code of rugby.'
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:10 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1658
|
wildshot wrote:
Not strictly true. When I went to a Magic Weekend a couple of years ago the car parked beside me in the car park was full of people from down south, I think they said they came from the Gloucester area. I asked them which team they were supporting and they said none inparticular. They explained that they loved the game and came to the Magic Weekend every year. So in spite of the perception it does actually happen, although I can't say with what frequency.
I'm sure there are many examples of non-heartland fans attending. I wasn't saying that none attended, just that in general, the numbers are pretty small.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:15 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1658
|
Madderzahatter wrote:
Would love to know long-term impact of Magic Weekend. Does it create new followers? The attendances have plateaued and I'd argue you'd get a similar total figure from a full weekend of SL matches. As long as there was a decent prize pot put up by a sponsor, why not change it to a 9s tournament, give it a theme. RU make a killing from 7s which is an absolute borefest. 9s is much more entertaining imo - feels more like RL but in a shorter format.
Any success of a 9's tournament would hinge on there being a decent prize up for grabs.
A decent prize means clubs will send decent teams, crap or no prize means clubs send their kids and attendance will be poor. I attended the floodlit 9's a few years ago at Headingley and loved it, despite it being sides made up with youngsters.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:10 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 633
|
giddyupoldfella wrote:
I think the perfect platform for an international 9s competition would be every four years, at The Olympic games.
We have absolutely no chance of getting it into the Olympics. The commonwealth games may be a realistic aim, but we would probably need to get a standalone tournament up and running first, before they would add it into the games.
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:13 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4069
Location: Bradford
|
Anybody watch day one?
The best tries were scored by 18 and 19 year old kids - absolutely blistering pace and fantastic footwork.
Take a look at the tries scored by Jai Field and Kalyn Ponga.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:44 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1150
|
Sheldon wrote:
Farcical idea, what the NRL 9'S need's is to be backed by the coaches.
When clubs are already getting dispensation for the squad selection rules you can understand why the fans are slowly dropping, no wonder theres talk of moving it.
I think nest year is the last year in Auckland.
If they move it i would like to see it played in Melbourne to give the game a boost down there.
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:42 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 634
|
Nothus wrote:
Anybody watch day one?
The best tries were scored by 18 and 19 year old kids - absolutely blistering pace and fantastic footwork.
Take a look at the tries scored by Jai Field and Kalyn Ponga.
Kalyn Ponga is a very talented boy. Has some crazy footwork and balance.
Disappointed with the crowds this year. Definitely time to move it away from Auckland.
Think they will take it to the gold coast next. Personally I would take it to Hong Kong. Spread the game globally!
|