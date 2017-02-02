WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nines to go global - Meninga

Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:01 am
Would love to know long-term impact of Magic Weekend. Does it create new followers? The attendances have plateaued and I'd argue you'd get a similar total figure from a full weekend of SL matches. As long as there was a decent prize pot put up by a sponsor, why not change it to a 9s tournament, give it a theme. RU make a killing from 7s which is an absolute borefest. 9s is much more entertaining imo - feels more like RL but in a shorter format.
Not strictly true. When I went to a Magic Weekend a couple of years ago the car parked beside me in the car park was full of people from down south, I think they said they came from the Gloucester area. I asked them which team they were supporting and they said none inparticular. They explained that they loved the game and came to the Magic Weekend every year. So in spite of the perception it does actually happen, although I can't say with what frequency.


I'm sure there are many examples of non-heartland fans attending. I wasn't saying that none attended, just that in general, the numbers are pretty small.
Madderzahatter wrote:
Would love to know long-term impact of Magic Weekend. Does it create new followers? The attendances have plateaued and I'd argue you'd get a similar total figure from a full weekend of SL matches. As long as there was a decent prize pot put up by a sponsor, why not change it to a 9s tournament, give it a theme. RU make a killing from 7s which is an absolute borefest. 9s is much more entertaining imo - feels more like RL but in a shorter format.


Any success of a 9's tournament would hinge on there being a decent prize up for grabs.

A decent prize means clubs will send decent teams, crap or no prize means clubs send their kids and attendance will be poor. I attended the floodlit 9's a few years ago at Headingley and loved it, despite it being sides made up with youngsters.
giddyupoldfella wrote:
I think the perfect platform for an international 9s competition would be every four years, at The Olympic games.

We have absolutely no chance of getting it into the Olympics. The commonwealth games may be a realistic aim, but we would probably need to get a standalone tournament up and running first, before they would add it into the games.
