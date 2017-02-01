WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nines to go global - Meninga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:04 am
roopy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1673
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
http://www.sportingnews.com/au/league/n ... f781cmexvp

Mal Meninga backs the idea of the Auckland nines going from club sides to national sides.

The Pacific Island teams would be very hard to beat at 9s, and other sides like Malta and Serbia are surprisingly good at the shortened format.

There is also a big element of luck in the 9s, so the top sides are always a chance to get knocked off.

Re: Nines to go global - Meninga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:43 am
Huddersfield1895
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1144
roopy wrote:
http://www.sportingnews.com/au/league/news/mal-meninga-backs-nines-bid-to-go-global/19zczi3nhsy7x1m6f781cmexvp

Mal Meninga backs the idea of the Auckland nines going from club sides to national sides.

The Pacific Island teams would be very hard to beat at 9s, and other sides like Malta and Serbia are surprisingly good at the shortened format.

There is also a big element of luck in the 9s, so the top sides are always a chance to get knocked off.

Sounds good on the face of it, but they will have to play it earlier than they do now as Super League clubs won't want their players flying all that time so close to the start of the season.

Re: Nines to go global - Meninga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:41 am
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4057
Location: Bradford
Can't wait for the 9s this weekend, anyone who has never bothered watching it before should definitely check it out.

Re: Nines to go global - Meninga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:47 am
Mr Churchill
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 504
and change the Magic Weekend into a 9s comp for all Super League and Championship clubs - to get some practice in?

Users browsing this forum: Code13, Creedy Bull, financialtimes, Kiyan, NickyKiss, onehotegg, scarrie, The Devil's Advocate, TrinityDave, Wildthing and 76 guests

