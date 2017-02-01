http://www.sportingnews.com/au/league/n ... f781cmexvp
Mal Meninga backs the idea of the Auckland nines going from club sides to national sides.
The Pacific Island teams would be very hard to beat at 9s, and other sides like Malta and Serbia are surprisingly good at the shortened format.
There is also a big element of luck in the 9s, so the top sides are always a chance to get knocked off.
