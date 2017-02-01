roopy wrote: http://www.sportingnews.com/au/league/news/mal-meninga-backs-nines-bid-to-go-global/19zczi3nhsy7x1m6f781cmexvp



Mal Meninga backs the idea of the Auckland nines going from club sides to national sides.



The Pacific Island teams would be very hard to beat at 9s, and other sides like Malta and Serbia are surprisingly good at the shortened format.



There is also a big element of luck in the 9s, so the top sides are always a chance to get knocked off.

Sounds good on the face of it, but they will have to play it earlier than they do now as Super League clubs won't want their players flying all that time so close to the start of the season.