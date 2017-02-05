|
rebelrobin wrote:
I think he was referring to it won't happen our Kr team must be fav to win, and I just hope we don't do what we did against Oldham last season challenge cup and not turn up and get turned over, I have every respect for Bradford and the rest of championship teams. But unfortunately Kr have a big red dot on there chests and every team will want to beat us. They will find that extra 10% energy. We have to be able to handle that good luck this season
We know all too well how that feels, and you're right, you will have a target and you'll be the team that everyone ups their games for this season. It's just part and parcel of being the "big boys" coming down from Super League. Hopefully for you guys you'll thrive on it, rather than what we did and crumble, then end up nowhere near the "big boys" any more.
I wouldn't worry too much today though. As much as your points are valid, I don't think we have enough in the squad yet to even fluke a win against a side of your quality, even if you were taking us for granted. We know all too well how good some of your players are, as 7 of your 19 have played for us.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:20 pm
roofaldo2 wrote:
If we beat HKR, I will volunteer to do the pre-match of our first home game.
The act will be me standing naked, left hand side of me painted green singing "Back in Black"
If we just get a draw will you paint both sides green and sing "Green green grass of home"
Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:52 pm
I will run naked round Odsal with a bowling ball tied to my privates
Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:54 pm
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I will run naked round Odsal with a bowling ball tied to my privates
Thankfully we lost.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:56 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Thankfully we lost.
Damn - I was looking forward to stretching myself
