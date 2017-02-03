WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - If we beat Hull KR this weekend I will..........

... wake up, fix myself a stiff drink, and go back to sleep
And pigs may fly. If we can keep em under 40 and we get over 10 points I think that will holds us in good stead

think my entrance fee has been money well spent.

Count my winnings with the bookies having us a 25/1 for the outright win. I would almost say it was worth a crisp £10 note but it really isn't.

Even the handicap of -34 offered looks light :(

If we beat HKR, I will volunteer to do the pre-match of our first home game.

The act will be me standing naked, left hand side of me painted green singing "Back in Black"
Wonder just why it was that HKR never showed up for a home game....seriously, I'd be very happy but assume there must be some mistake!
Has anyone seen the odds for HKR game, HKR 1/500 and Bulls 20/1 or 10/11 with a 34.5 point start.

What are you referring to here, Bulliac?
