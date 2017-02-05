Wigg'n wrote:
And what is wrong with that? Why shouldn't RL players have salary increases? I'm guessing your salary has increased over the last 10 years? It's time we paid these players what they deserve and that will only happen with a salary cap increase.
Fair comment, but then the cap should be raised in line with inflation. I'm not saying that players shouldn't be well rewarded for this short career - what I'm saying is that a higher cap to retain star players will only result in the few big clubs having all the star players, and even then we still probably couldn't compete with the salaries being offered by NRL and RU. It would just kill off the smaller clubs like very nearly happened prior to the introduction of the cap.
The central contract idea is better, providing the talent is somehow spread across the league rather than just Wigan, Warrington, Saints and Leeds.
If we're going to go one step further and abolish the cap altogether, then only the couple of clubs with the wealthiest backers would have all the best players. Would you be happy with Wigan losing local talent like Williams, Tomkins, Farrell et al to a wealthier club?