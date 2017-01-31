|
Inflation alone since 1999 when the cap was set should see the cap now at about £2.86M*
Furthermore 10 years ago you got $2.50 AUD to the £1. Now it's $1.66 AUD to the £1**
All this time Nigel Wood sits on his posterior as the Northern Hemisphere game turns to shat and we all wonder why we lose players to rival sports and competitions.
Remember the salary cap was supposed to help prevent clubs going into administration.
I don't think it is helping the game one bit as it stands currently.
* http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/bill ... -1900.html
**http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&to=AUD&view=10Y
Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:38 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Dubai
A higher cap will just result in higher salaries for the players. Whilst this may keep hold of some players tempted by a move to the NRL or RU, those organisations will always be able to out-bid us for player contracts. Whilst the likes of Warrington, Leeds and probably Wigan and Saints could afford £2.86m the lower clubs would quickly peter out and we'd have a slightly higher quality game between a few select clubs and lose a fair few fans, along with the variety of a wider-ranging league.
Abolish the cap altogether and you'd probably end up with Leeds and Warrington buying all the best players up (even if it means keeping them in the stands) just to prevent other clubs competing. Whilst it sounds tempting to enhance our chances of ensuring a regular trophy haul a la Wigan in the nineties, it would kill the game.
Anyone who's been around long enough will remember the state of Rugby League at the end of the era of the Wigan dominance. Whilst that Wigan squad was an impressive team of full-time professionals with well-financed facilities and wealthy backers, it led to woeful attendances at the other clubs with primarily part-time rosters and most clubs (including us) on the brink of bankruptcy. Wouldn't ever want to see RL in that state again... 3500 fans on a miserable Sunday afternoon watching their team get trounced 62-0 by a team that's won most of the silverware for the last ten years? No thanks, even if we are the ones doing the trouncing.
However, the one positive about that 90s Wigan team was that all the best British RL stars were playing together week in, week out and that led to a more competitive GB team against the Aussies. Can't have it all...
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:00 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13901
Location: NFL playoffs
It's not just the exchange rate but the higher TV deals that have put more money in to the Aussie game which means the top Aussie stars are not coming here like they used to. Actually 1999 is probably not the best comparison point as there were a lot of run of the mill Aussies over here then. The mid 2000s was probably when the game was at its strongest in terms of attracting top stars, when you got players like Lam, Jason Smith, Lyon, Barrett, Britt coming over.
However there is also one big development between now and then, which is far more home grown players in SL. We see it in Warrington and at many other clubs. There is a route through from Academy to first team and with the import door closed this is where clubs are focusing now. Also I think the overall standard of average player has held up or even risen over time, the levels of fitness and quality of defence etc. What we have lost is the real stars at the top and that has had a damaging effect on the game.
But back when we had all those Aussie stars, a lot of rugby league fans used to say we should look at investing in our own talent. How often when we had misfiring imports did people say I'd rather put the Academy lads out and watch a bunch of lads who had come through the system and at least have pride rather than Aussies and Kiwis over here for a holiday.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:58 am
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7446
The exchange rate makes little difference unless the exile player can make enough money to offset the cost of the living standard and bank more money than he could had he have stayed in the UK.
I doubt there is much difference when you examine all the stealth involved in making a switch.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:12 am
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3363
Location: In the Black Parade
We have already had an effective increase to the salary cap via the Marquee Player rule. You can bring in a (approx.) £200k player that only counts as £100k on your cap. To my knowledge only Wigan are now left with a Marquee player though. Why ? Don't clubs want to bring in a top class Aussie ? It will only add another £100k to their salary bill.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:47 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3188
Location: Northamptonshire
I think that the Chris Sandow and James Segeyaro dramas may have put off a lot of clubs.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:56 pm
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 257
I think Greg Bird counts as a marquee player.He is certainly getting a huge salary.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:31 pm
I think there is also a realisation that top Aussies are not always what they are cracked up to be. Far better imo to concentrate on the longer term success of bringing our own players through.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:32 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 364
I've never bought the argument that overseas players strangle the development of top class prospects. Yes, the average Aussies we used to have kept out some fringe British lads, but the likes of Currie, who is the most likely of our 'up and coming' players to win a load of international caps would be getting game time. And he'd be doing it in a better side, playing better opponents. We NEED import players, as the quality pool of English lads isn't big enough to fill 12 teams. Exposing the likes of Currie to a higher standard of comp would give us more chance (though I still think very little) of catching Aus and NZ.
The cap is killing the game in this country; this 'central contract' garbage sounds more like wanting to centralise power than trying to retain better talent. Up the cap, we can keep players and maybe bring over some better quality overseas players (though possibly not with the money in the NRL now). It won't affect the fundamentals of the league either-it would still be us, Wigan, Saints, Leeds and Hull as the 'money clubs' playing in finals and picking up trophies. The gap to the bottom might be more, but the overall standard would rise, and at least at the top the games would be better. I find in the dark winter nights I get misty eyed thinking of the Leeds-Bradford-Saints-Wigan games of 10-15 years ago: and that's just downright wrong!!
Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:50 am
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8248
Exactly - this is my point too. Bringing in quality overseas players can only help to raise the standard of the competition. Players get better playing with and against better players. Plus it is more exciting to watch talented individuals as a spectator. The vast majority of the players I enjoyed watching at the Wire were from overseas. Boyd, Jackson, Tamati, Blake, Mackey, Henare, Langer etc. From other sides the list is even longer.
All that is happening now is a levelling down and it's as dull as ditch water. How many world class players currently ply their trade in Superleague? I suspect about 5 or so.
At the very least let the cap remain in pace with inflation.
