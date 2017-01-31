Wires71 wrote:

Furthermore 10 years ago you got $2.50 AUD to the £1. Now it's $1.66 AUD to the £1**



All this time Nigel Wood sits on his posterior as the Northern Hemisphere game turns to shat and we all wonder why we lose players to rival sports and competitions.



Remember the salary cap was supposed to help prevent clubs going into administration.



I don't think it is helping the game one bit as it stands currently.



* http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/bill ... -1900.html

It's not just the exchange rate but the higher TV deals that have put more money in to the Aussie game which means the top Aussie stars are not coming here like they used to. Actually 1999 is probably not the best comparison point as there were a lot of run of the mill Aussies over here then. The mid 2000s was probably when the game was at its strongest in terms of attracting top stars, when you got players like Lam, Jason Smith, Lyon, Barrett, Britt coming over.However there is also one big development between now and then, which is far more home grown players in SL. We see it in Warrington and at many other clubs. There is a route through from Academy to first team and with the import door closed this is where clubs are focusing now. Also I think the overall standard of average player has held up or even risen over time, the levels of fitness and quality of defence etc. What we have lost is the real stars at the top and that has had a damaging effect on the game.But back when we had all those Aussie stars, a lot of rugby league fans used to say we should look at investing in our own talent. How often when we had misfiring imports did people say I'd rather put the Academy lads out and watch a bunch of lads who had come through the system and at least have pride rather than Aussies and Kiwis over here for a holiday.