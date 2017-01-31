WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salary Cap killing the game?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Salary Cap killing the game?

 
Post a reply

Salary Cap killing the game?

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:41 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8247
Inflation alone since 1999 when the cap was set should see the cap now at about £2.86M*
Furthermore 10 years ago you got $2.50 AUD to the £1. Now it's $1.66 AUD to the £1**

All this time Nigel Wood sits on his posterior as the Northern Hemisphere game turns to shat and we all wonder why we lose players to rival sports and competitions.

Remember the salary cap was supposed to help prevent clubs going into administration.

I don't think it is helping the game one bit as it stands currently.

* http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/bill ... -1900.html
**http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&to=AUD&view=10Y

Re: Salary Cap killing the game?

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:38 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Dubai
A higher cap will just result in higher salaries for the players. Whilst this may keep hold of some players tempted by a move to the NRL or RU, those organisations will always be able to out-bid us for player contracts. Whilst the likes of Warrington, Leeds and probably Wigan and Saints could afford £2.86m the lower clubs would quickly peter out and we'd have a slightly higher quality game between a few select clubs and lose a fair few fans, along with the variety of a wider-ranging league.

Abolish the cap altogether and you'd probably end up with Leeds and Warrington buying all the best players up (even if it means keeping them in the stands) just to prevent other clubs competing. Whilst it sounds tempting to enhance our chances of ensuring a regular trophy haul a la Wigan in the nineties, it would kill the game.

Anyone who's been around long enough will remember the state of Rugby League at the end of the era of the Wigan dominance. Whilst that Wigan squad was an impressive team of full-time professionals with well-financed facilities and wealthy backers, it led to woeful attendances at the other clubs with primarily part-time rosters and most clubs (including us) on the brink of bankruptcy. Wouldn't ever want to see RL in that state again... 3500 fans on a miserable Sunday afternoon watching their team get trounced 62-0 by a team that's won most of the silverware for the last ten years? No thanks, even if we are the ones doing the trouncing.

However, the one positive about that 90s Wigan team was that all the best British RL stars were playing together week in, week out and that led to a more competitive GB team against the Aussies. Can't have it all...

Re: Salary Cap killing the game?

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:00 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13901
Location: NFL playoffs
Wires71 wrote:
Inflation alone since 1999 when the cap was set should see the cap now at about £2.86M*
Furthermore 10 years ago you got $2.50 AUD to the £1. Now it's $1.66 AUD to the £1**

All this time Nigel Wood sits on his posterior as the Northern Hemisphere game turns to shat and we all wonder why we lose players to rival sports and competitions.

Remember the salary cap was supposed to help prevent clubs going into administration.

I don't think it is helping the game one bit as it stands currently.

* http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/bill ... -1900.html
**http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&to=AUD&view=10Y


It's not just the exchange rate but the higher TV deals that have put more money in to the Aussie game which means the top Aussie stars are not coming here like they used to. Actually 1999 is probably not the best comparison point as there were a lot of run of the mill Aussies over here then. The mid 2000s was probably when the game was at its strongest in terms of attracting top stars, when you got players like Lam, Jason Smith, Lyon, Barrett, Britt coming over.

However there is also one big development between now and then, which is far more home grown players in SL. We see it in Warrington and at many other clubs. There is a route through from Academy to first team and with the import door closed this is where clubs are focusing now. Also I think the overall standard of average player has held up or even risen over time, the levels of fitness and quality of defence etc. What we have lost is the real stars at the top and that has had a damaging effect on the game.

But back when we had all those Aussie stars, a lot of rugby league fans used to say we should look at investing in our own talent. How often when we had misfiring imports did people say I'd rather put the Academy lads out and watch a bunch of lads who had come through the system and at least have pride rather than Aussies and Kiwis over here for a holiday.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Salary Cap killing the game?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:58 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7443
The exchange rate makes little difference unless the exile player can make enough money to offset the cost of the living standard and bank more money than he could had he have stayed in the UK.
I doubt there is much difference when you examine all the stealth involved in making a switch.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Salary Cap killing the game?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:12 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3363
Location: In the Black Parade
Wires71 wrote:
Inflation alone since 1999 when the cap was set should see the cap now at about £2.86M*
Furthermore 10 years ago you got $2.50 AUD to the £1. Now it's $1.66 AUD to the £1**

All this time Nigel Wood sits on his posterior as the Northern Hemisphere game turns to shat and we all wonder why we lose players to rival sports and competitions.

Remember the salary cap was supposed to help prevent clubs going into administration.

I don't think it is helping the game one bit as it stands currently.

* http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/bill ... -1900.html
**http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&to=AUD&view=10Y



We have already had an effective increase to the salary cap via the Marquee Player rule. You can bring in a (approx.) £200k player that only counts as £100k on your cap. To my knowledge only Wigan are now left with a Marquee player though. Why ? Don't clubs want to bring in a top class Aussie ? It will only add another £100k to their salary bill.

Re: Salary Cap killing the game?

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:47 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3188
Location: Northamptonshire
Winslade's Offload wrote:
We have already had an effective increase to the salary cap via the Marquee Player rule. You can bring in a (approx.) £200k player that only counts as £100k on your cap. To my knowledge only Wigan are now left with a Marquee player though. Why ? Don't clubs want to bring in a top class Aussie ? It will only add another £100k to their salary bill.



I think that the Chris Sandow and James Segeyaro dramas may have put off a lot of clubs.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: Salary Cap killing the game?

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:56 pm
catalanglais Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 257
I think Greg Bird counts as a marquee player.He is certainly getting a huge salary.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, catalanglais, ComeOnYouUll, HOOF HEARTED, NtW, The Riddler and 154 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,3231,76375,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  