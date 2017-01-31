Inflation alone since 1999 when the cap was set should see the cap now at about £2.86M*Furthermore 10 years ago you got $2.50 AUD to the £1. Now it's $1.66 AUD to the £1**All this time Nigel Wood sits on his posterior as the Northern Hemisphere game turns to shat and we all wonder why we lose players to rival sports and competitions.Remember the salary cap was supposed to help prevent clubs going into administration.I don't think it is helping the game one bit as it stands currently.**http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&to=AUD&view=10Y