all for only £10!! Given Skolars proven ability to put on events and not just games you have to think the first L1 game involving Toronto will be a treat. Capital Challenge, London Clash and the stalwart Friday Night Lights are now fixtures in the diary for many RL fans and do the skolars proud. I expect they will put together a full day for this one and one that will definitely do a lot to put themselves in good light, do L1 proud and launch Toronto as they should be launched. all for only £10!!

Its a game that perhaps some people from the Canadian embassy might attend and perhaps get column inches in Canada.