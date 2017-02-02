WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Website

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Website

 
Post a reply

Re: Website

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:00 pm
Thackley Bulls Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 12:35 am
Posts: 321
Direct phone number for Bradford Bulls without the charges per minute 01274 733899

Re: Website

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:20 pm
DILLIGAF User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7006
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
Thackley Bulls wrote:
Direct phone number for Bradford Bulls without the charges per minute 01274 733899



Thanks. I found that about an hour ago and have been trying that since. Just got through now!
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.

Re: Website

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 6:59 pm
DILLIGAF User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7006
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
I should clarify, i don't mind any of it as a negative on the staff themselves. I've been in the shop 3 times today and the staff have been excellent. They're just too busy and are struggling to handle the numbers.
Probably a good thing for the club that it's as busy as it is, but I fear that not being able to get through on the phones and suchlike may end up putting some people off.
They look like they could do with some extra relief staff in just until it calms down a bit.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.

Re: Website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:58 am
AndyMc88 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am
Posts: 25
Thackley Bulls wrote:
Direct phone number for Bradford Bulls without the charges per minute 01274 733899


If you can't find an alternative number to 08 numbers, there's an app called WeQ4U which will try and find a free version of the number and call using that. Also, if you're in a queue it lets you set the phone to alert you when the person on the other line becomes available so you don't have to sit listening to inane elevator music.

Re: Website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:22 am
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 84
AndyMc88 wrote:
If you can't find an alternative number to 08 numbers, there's an app called WeQ4U which will try and find a free version of the number and call using that. Also, if you're in a queue it lets you set the phone to alert you when the person on the other line becomes available so you don't have to sit listening to inane elevator music.


I've heard of that app. Does it actually work ok without any hidden charges?

Re: Website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:45 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2027
Location: No longer Bradford
AndyMc88 wrote:
If you can't find an alternative number to 08 numbers, there's an app called WeQ4U which will try and find a free version of the number and call using that. Also, if you're in a queue it lets you set the phone to alert you when the person on the other line becomes available so you don't have to sit listening to inane elevator music.



I found the Bulls one and others via http://www.saynoto0870.com/. Great site for that kind of thing.

You'll find it doesn't go through Robbie's menu options, but it still gets you through.

Re: Website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:54 am
AndyMc88 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am
Posts: 25
bullocks wrote:
I've heard of that app. Does it actually work ok without any hidden charges?


I've had it for a couple of years and never had any hidden charges. If it can't find a decent alternative number it tells you it can't, then it's up to you if you want to still call.

Re: Website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 12:05 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 84
AndyMc88 wrote:
I've had it for a couple of years and never had any hidden charges. If it can't find a decent alternative number it tells you it can't, then it's up to you if you want to still call.


Brilliant, cheers, I will give it a try. :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, beefy1, bowlingboy, bullocks, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, Czech Bull, debaser, ex Bull Dog, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, iseeyoujerryjerry, le penguin, linebacker53, Nothus, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, The Writer, vbfg and 348 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,1541,53175,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  