I should clarify, i don't mind any of it as a negative on the staff themselves. I've been in the shop 3 times today and the staff have been excellent. They're just too busy and are struggling to handle the numbers.

Probably a good thing for the club that it's as busy as it is, but I fear that not being able to get through on the phones and suchlike may end up putting some people off.

They look like they could do with some extra relief staff in just until it calms down a bit.