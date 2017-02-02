|
Direct phone number for Bradford Bulls without the charges per minute 01274 733899
Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:20 pm
Thanks. I found that about an hour ago and have been trying that since. Just got through now!
Thu Feb 02, 2017 6:59 pm
I should clarify, i don't mind any of it as a negative on the staff themselves. I've been in the shop 3 times today and the staff have been excellent. They're just too busy and are struggling to handle the numbers.
Probably a good thing for the club that it's as busy as it is, but I fear that not being able to get through on the phones and suchlike may end up putting some people off.
They look like they could do with some extra relief staff in just until it calms down a bit.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:58 am
If you can't find an alternative number to 08 numbers, there's an app called WeQ4U which will try and find a free version of the number and call using that. Also, if you're in a queue it lets you set the phone to alert you when the person on the other line becomes available so you don't have to sit listening to inane elevator music.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:22 am
I've heard of that app. Does it actually work ok without any hidden charges?
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:45 am
I found the Bulls one and others via http://www.saynoto0870.com/
. Great site for that kind of thing.
You'll find it doesn't go through Robbie's menu options, but it still gets you through.
