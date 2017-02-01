WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Website

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:46 pm
Sounds like the office junior got a bit ahead of himself.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:50 pm
ruraljuror wrote:
Very early days, but some worryingly familiar signs.

For example - the page that announces that Season Tickets are now available has.... zero information about the cost of tickets.

I'm no marketing guru - but really, if you're going to have a page on a website about season tickets, then it's not difficult to actually put that information on there - especially if you feel that you're promoting something that offers good value.

We all know that the club has to improve both on and off the field - they could start by getting the simple stuff right



There's other information missing too. I've attempted to enquire via e-mail (since the article about season tickets says to e-mail this address for more info), but it's nearing 24 hours now since I sent it and I've received no reply. I'm kind of against phoning companies that I'm trying to give money to and paying for the phone call too, so I don't want to have to call their 0844 number.

They will no doubt be busy, but I was expecting to have had an e-mail reply by now if I'm honest. Even if it's a "we don't know, we'll find out" answer.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:17 pm
I too would like to give them some money but I can't be ar5ed if it's going to be a hassle.

Great work so far!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:19 pm
I can't even get on it.

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:31 pm
A few people have been saying that on FB. I can get to it from here on the academic network. I just connected to home and can see it from there. I'm with Virgin.

http://www.isitdownrightnow.com

That can't see it though.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:44 pm
I'm also curious to find out who is writing the content.

'if you desire to purchase a ticket'

Sounds like the sort of language used by a former government minister from Equatorial Guinea who offered me £24million from a hidden bank account just the other week

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:48 pm
ruraljuror wrote:
I'm also curious to find out who is writing the content.

'if you desire to purchase a ticket'

Sounds like the sort of language used by a former government minister from Equatorial Guinea who offered me £24million from a hidden bank account just the other week


:lol:

:lol:

But then maybe it was genuine? Some scams may not be scams...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsYoeoEE3ww
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:03 pm
grammar's poor too, should read "loads more news"
