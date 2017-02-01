ruraljuror wrote: Very early days, but some worryingly familiar signs.



For example - the page that announces that Season Tickets are now available has.... zero information about the cost of tickets.



I'm no marketing guru - but really, if you're going to have a page on a website about season tickets, then it's not difficult to actually put that information on there - especially if you feel that you're promoting something that offers good value.



We all know that the club has to improve both on and off the field - they could start by getting the simple stuff right

There's other information missing too. I've attempted to enquire via e-mail (since the article about season tickets says to e-mail this address for more info), but it's nearing 24 hours now since I sent it and I've received no reply. I'm kind of against phoning companies that I'm trying to give money to and paying for the phone call too, so I don't want to have to call their 0844 number.They will no doubt be busy, but I was expecting to have had an e-mail reply by now if I'm honest. Even if it's a "we don't know, we'll find out" answer.