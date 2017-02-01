|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25972
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Sounds like the office junior got a bit ahead of himself.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:50 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7003
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
|
ruraljuror wrote:
Very early days, but some worryingly familiar signs.
For example - the page that announces that Season Tickets are now available has.... zero information about the cost of tickets.
I'm no marketing guru - but really, if you're going to have a page on a website about season tickets, then it's not difficult to actually put that information on there - especially if you feel that you're promoting something that offers good value.
We all know that the club has to improve both on and off the field - they could start by getting the simple stuff right
There's other information missing too. I've attempted to enquire via e-mail (since the article about season tickets says to e-mail this address for more info), but it's nearing 24 hours now since I sent it and I've received no reply. I'm kind of against phoning companies that I'm trying to give money to and paying for the phone call too, so I don't want to have to call their 0844 number.
They will no doubt be busy, but I was expecting to have had an e-mail reply by now if I'm honest. Even if it's a "we don't know, we'll find out" answer.
|
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:17 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25972
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
I too would like to give them some money but I can't be ar5ed if it's going to be a hassle.
Great work so far!
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:19 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4439
|
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:31 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7483Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
A few people have been saying that on FB. I can get to it from here on the academic network. I just connected to home and can see it from there. I'm with Virgin. http://www.isitdownrightnow.com
That can't see it though.
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 3
|
I'm also curious to find out who is writing the content.
'if you desire to purchase a ticket'
Sounds like the sort of language used by a former government minister from Equatorial Guinea who offered me £24million from a hidden bank account just the other week
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:48 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25972
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
ruraljuror wrote:
I'm also curious to find out who is writing the content.
'if you desire to purchase a ticket'
Sounds like the sort of language used by a former government minister from Equatorial Guinea who offered me £24million from a hidden bank account just the other week
But then maybe it was genuine? Some scams may not be scams...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsYoeoEE3ww
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: billypop, bowlingboy, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, Cripesginger, Drust, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, HiramC, jammle, josefw, Malfax, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, Old Timer No 4, Paddyfc, pie.warrior, PudseyBull, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, ruraljuror, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, thepimp007 and 323 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|