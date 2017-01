Well it's me at stand-off and Lefty on the wing. That's my 1.825m done.



Isn't it about time the RFL stopped pandering to the weakest and let the properly run clubs breath a bit. I reckon we would still have the same top 6 or so but a better quality if the cap was lifted to say 2.5m. We might not panic so much about losing all our young talent to the NRL or that other lot of egg catchers.