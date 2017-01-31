An interesting article in yesterday's Herald.Whilst £25k would only be a fraction of the money needed to run a club at L1 level, the unknown investor is willing to join a consortium to invest and kick-start professional RL in Scotland. Apparently a turnover of around £250k per season would be enough to run a L1 club.Hopefully this could encourage more potential investors out of the wood work and get something set up.He says that he's a long-term RL fan and was inspired to invest after watching the Scottish sides performances in the 4N. One of the encouraging things he mentions is a desire to grow organically, within the clubs means, and build the roots and structures in Scotland.It's little more than idea at the moment, granted, but hopefully it can help build Scottish RL in the long-run.