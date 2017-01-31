|
An interesting article in yesterday's Herald.http://www.heraldscotland.com/sport/150 ... _Scotland/
Whilst £25k would only be a fraction of the money needed to run a club at L1 level, the unknown investor is willing to join a consortium to invest and kick-start professional RL in Scotland. Apparently a turnover of around £250k per season would be enough to run a L1 club.
Hopefully this could encourage more potential investors out of the wood work and get something set up.
He says that he's a long-term RL fan and was inspired to invest after watching the Scottish sides performances in the 4N. One of the encouraging things he mentions is a desire to grow organically, within the clubs means, and build the roots and structures in Scotland.
It's little more than idea at the moment, granted, but hopefully it can help build Scottish RL in the long-run.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:58 pm
awaits the free travel demands for teams to travel to aberdeen area! lol
great idea but like you said. £25k is only a fraction that is needed
Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:47 pm
250k may run a team/squad, but you need to double that figure for development, junior amateur development, marketing, otherwise it wont last too long, the reason so many expansion teams fold is the foundations are not there or are built on sand. need to have a 5 year plan before a league one team and then another 5 year plan to develop home grown players. i would throw 100k a year at getting strong foundations for 5 years then enter a team. if they can get 12-20 clubs up there with teams from 9's to open age then they will have a pathway fro the best players to became professional players in ten years and have a steady production line.
but its a start of cause.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:24 pm
You're both right.
Whilst the headline is the £25k annual investment, I think a more pertinent point is that there's an appetite for a higher standard of RL in Scotland, inspired by a much derided Scottish team who performed admirably in the 4N a few months ago.
I'm not sure on the comment above, "so many expansion teams fold"? Perhaps going way back, but Hemel, Coventry, Oxford, the two Welsh sides, Gloucestershire all still going via the 'new' model of expansion at L1 level. Completely agree on the point about laying the foundations, exactly what was said in the article.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:41 pm
I'd like to see some of the profit from this years World Cup, put into launching a Scottish side in league 1 and the amateur game in the areas around the new team.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:26 pm
BBC sports have a map with all the amateur rugby league clubs on it in the uk and I was surprised how many clubs there are in Scotland
Regards
King James
