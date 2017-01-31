WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scottish RL Interest

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:49 pm
An interesting article in yesterday's Herald.
http://www.heraldscotland.com/sport/150 ... _Scotland/

Whilst £25k would only be a fraction of the money needed to run a club at L1 level, the unknown investor is willing to join a consortium to invest and kick-start professional RL in Scotland. Apparently a turnover of around £250k per season would be enough to run a L1 club.

Hopefully this could encourage more potential investors out of the wood work and get something set up.

He says that he's a long-term RL fan and was inspired to invest after watching the Scottish sides performances in the 4N. One of the encouraging things he mentions is a desire to grow organically, within the clubs means, and build the roots and structures in Scotland.



It's little more than idea at the moment, granted, but hopefully it can help build Scottish RL in the long-run.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Scottish RL Interest

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:58 pm
awaits the free travel demands for teams to travel to aberdeen area! lol


great idea but like you said. £25k is only a fraction that is needed

Re: Scottish RL Interest

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:47 pm
250k may run a team/squad, but you need to double that figure for development, junior amateur development, marketing, otherwise it wont last too long, the reason so many expansion teams fold is the foundations are not there or are built on sand. need to have a 5 year plan before a league one team and then another 5 year plan to develop home grown players. i would throw 100k a year at getting strong foundations for 5 years then enter a team. if they can get 12-20 clubs up there with teams from 9's to open age then they will have a pathway fro the best players to became professional players in ten years and have a steady production line.
but its a start of cause.

