It easier to pick out the negatives (and positives) about any signings, same could be said for some of your signings like Grix, Huby and Williams. On paper our starting 17 is better than last year IMO, but we will have to see how it goes.
Really looking forward to this game, good test for both sides.
I wasnt attempting a balanced view here... this was was a one eyed analysis
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm Posts: 1669 Location: Hull
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Aye, I suppose I should have taken the quality the oldies add. Heres me knocking Hull and we've got Andy Lynch, the oldest player in super league.
Heard a stat last week that Lynch will be the only player in Super League this year that was born in the 70s! And still a cracking player! Looking forward to seeing Wakey this year. Always get tipped for bottom but I think your team looks pretty solid. Will be a struggle to make the top 8 but I defo wouldn't be suprised if it happens!
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm Posts: 1441 Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Hasbag wrote:
Heard a stat last week that Lynch will be the only player in Super League this year that was born in the 70s! And still a cracking player! Looking forward to seeing Wakey this year. Always get tipped for bottom but I think your team looks pretty solid. Will be a struggle to make the top 2 but I defo wouldn't be suprised if it happens!
Hi, has anyone idea what time Sheffield Eagles v Toulouse kick off please and if it is a double header?? At the minute the websites reckon we both kick off at the same time, pitch might be a bit cramped!
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.