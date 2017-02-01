newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Aye, I suppose I should have taken the quality the oldies add. Heres me knocking Hull and we've got Andy Lynch, the oldest player in super league.
Heard a stat last week that Lynch will be the only player in Super League this year that was born in the 70s! And still a cracking player!
Looking forward to seeing Wakey this year. Always get tipped for bottom but I think your team looks pretty solid. Will be a struggle to make the top 8 but I defo wouldn't be suprised if it happens!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ball-in-hand, Big lads mate, dboy, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, hazzard, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, PHe, pitchy, Schunter, The Clan, Yosemite Sam and 229 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|