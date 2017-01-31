Spookdownunder wrote: I actually disagree I think Hulls team is weaker... signing Kelly is a risk ... as every club he has played for realised... no Pritchard! Both Ellis and Minechello over 35 now... Griffin is a hit and miss player... and Connor needs time to settle... Yeaman gone.



We are bigger and more stable in the pack. Our younger players are a year more experienced.







This will be and excellent measure of our development and (and thus says something about the way I approach life) will be disappointed if we don't win this home fixture

Probably agree with your post spook more than most of the others. Hull haven't done well in the friendlies and you're correct in that they are an aging side. I've only seen the stills from the Salford game but Kelly looks to have quite a spare tyre for a half back.Over the season I think Wakey will be like Cas have been for the last 3, they will have to score a lot of tries (which they are quite capable of) to offset a defence that looks very leaky to me on the evidence of the fist half of the Cas friendly.