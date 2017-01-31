|
Dave K.
I think our capacity at the moment is around the 8k mark.
My advice would be to get there early.
Call in for a pint in the Ruddy Duck pub, about 10 minutes walk away from the ground, I will be in, as it is my pre match ritual
Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:19 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
All the heroics in the world from the forwards will come to nought if we don't tighten up our right side online defence. The likes of Sneyd and Castlefords Gale have exploited this weakness to the full in the recent past.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:04 am
Spookdownunder wrote:
I actually disagree I think Hulls team is weaker... signing Kelly is a risk ... as every club he has played for realised... no Pritchard! Both Ellis and Minechello over 35 now... Griffin is a hit and miss player... and Connor needs time to settle... Yeaman gone.
We are bigger and more stable in the pack. Our younger players are a year more experienced.
This will be and excellent measure of our development and (and thus says something about the way I approach life) will be disappointed if we don't win this home fixture
Probably agree with your post spook more than most of the others. Hull haven't done well in the friendlies and you're correct in that they are an aging side. I've only seen the stills from the Salford game but Kelly looks to have quite a spare tyre for a half back.
Over the season I think Wakey will be like Cas have been for the last 3, they will have to score a lot of tries (which they are quite capable of) to offset a defence that looks very leaky to me on the evidence of the fist half of the Cas friendly.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:06 am
The Avenger wrote:
Any which way you look at it, this is a tough match. Hull were very good last year and as a young coach Redford will have learned a lot from mistakes he made.
We are stronger than last year, more settled and we have more game breakers than any season in the last 6 or 7 years.
Didn't Hull play a full strength team in the defeat to Salford last week?
He'll have learnt to stop whispering to the horses on Heath common for starters.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:37 am
For me the defensive problems that we faced with Gale is something we struggle with against most halves we come across, and that is the fact we allow our opposing pivots far too much time and space.
Dont know how many times last year Miller and Finn were put on the floor or getting a poor kick in on the last due to been pressurised, we never did that.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:17 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
For me the defensive problems that we faced with Gale is something we struggle with against most halves we come across, and that is the fact we allow our opposing pivots far too much time and space.
Agreed; we seem to be in the habit of standing back and watching them do their thing - and if Kelly is on form, he'll make hay with that. I would very much like to see us targeting the halves and smashing them to bits at every opportunity.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:39 pm
First and foremost we have to get the fundamentals correct and start better.
To match Hull we need to start with decent linespeed, cut out daft errors/penalties and make sure our kicking game is up to scratch.
We can build from there as we will get some field position if we are able to stop Hull making 60+ metres every set.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:18 pm
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Probably agree with your post spook more than most of the others. Hull haven't done well in the friendlies and you're correct in that they are an aging side. I've only seen the stills from the Salford game but Kelly looks to have quite a spare tyre for a half back.
Over the season I think Wakey will be like Cas have been for the last 3, they will have to score a lot of tries (which they are quite capable of) to offset a defence that looks very leaky to me on the evidence of the fist half of the Cas friendly.
ageing side? apart from ellis and mini, we have two players who have just turned 30 in january, the rest are all under 30!
whilst uncertain about the kelly signing, after seeing him in our club shop on monday, he didnt seem to have a spare tyre! especially when out pacing the wolfpack players the other week
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:39 pm
aging side ? not really, shaul fonua tuime griffin, sneyd Kelly watts green Bowden taylor Hadley turgut, all 26 or under, manu 28, so not a team of old agers really,yes we have ellis and mini who are getting on a bit but nobody else over 30, sorry washy is,
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:40 pm
by the way you look to have a decent team this year,
