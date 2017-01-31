bellycouldtackle wrote: I think that we may get some success by simply running at their big forwards all afternoon, simple one out plays, dummy half runs, making their big men, their middle defenders, turn around, make more tackles that they can cope with, lets try and tire them out. .

I think the first 20 minutes will be a huge arm wrestle between to the two big packs. We've got to play to our strengths which is said big pack, good halfs and great finishers. Like you say they'll probably be lots of one out plays to the Props, especially with the likes of Fifita, England and Huby playing, to try to smash some meters down the middle, plus also with them utilising the offload. Keep picking out their middle men and running at them, making them tackle more and more, trying to get them flat footed to then create spaces. Then the likes of Wood will then be looking at scooting from halfback if there's any gaps in their defense.The weather will depend on how much we sling it about but we have to use our back line, especially with the finishing talent we have. If Williams can do his magic, with his long passes and kicking game, that will let him feed the likes of Johnstone, Tupou etc. Also getting good accurate kicks to their wings when attacking in their 20 is a must, as I don't think their wingers are the best under the high ball.Obviously starting well is a must, everyone on it from the whistle, with a fast line defense and we've got to be all over Kelly from the go . We don't need to give Hull a start and let them gain early confidence, otherwise it will be a long day. Also this year we've seriously got to cut out on the silly penalties, and the unforced errors. That alone will keep us well in the games, especially against the top teams.