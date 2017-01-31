WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull Match

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Hull Match

 
Post a reply

Hull Match

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:20 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1545
Location: wakefield
I thought last seasons home game against Hull was a great match, our lads gave their all against a very strong, powerful talented Hull side. We were eventually beaten by the better side who were just wore us down, it was a very encouraging performance by Trinity. We never seemed to reach those heights of effort, desire and will again that season. In typical Trinity fashion we switched off for the rest of the season.
This seasons Hull side if anything look even stronger, if Kelly is switched on he just could be a great signing for Hull, they at times last season seemed a bit lacking in creativity.
We look a better side on paper and our coach has some selection headaches. Hull will be favorites and I think the bookies give us an 8 or 10 point start.
What game plan would you employ to give us our best chance, it is a given that the lads are going to have to give 100 %, every ounce of energy, defend like their lives depend on it etc.
I think that John Kear will be advising Chester to attack Hulls perceived strength ( I admit they have many ). I just do not see us us getting much joy with a passing, expansive type game, I simply do not think we will get any joy following that route, when you hear fans screaming `get it passed out `I cringe.
I think that we may get some success by simply running at their big forwards all afternoon, simple one out plays, dummy half runs, making their big men, their middle defenders, turn around, make more tackles that they can cope with, lets try and tire them out.
A typical Kear style game would suit me, simple, no mistakes, look after the ball, only hand over procession in their third, and no penalties.
Last season we gave away loads of penalties and our kicking game was poor, I am sure we can improve on this front.

Re: Hull Match

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:51 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1130
I actually think a bearing factor in that game was I think we picked up about 4 injuries took their toll on us, and restricted us on inter changes in the final quarter.

I think going into the final quarter. we were very much in the game, and I think the scores were level.

Ant Tupou, Simon, Lyne, and I think Molloy all went off, and we were Max'd out on the interchange bench, and that is when they took their advantage.

I'm not convinced yet, that Hull are stronger than last year.

Should be a good game, and I fancy our chances, providing we start well

Re: Hull Match

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:27 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8920
Location: wakefield
I'm not sure we need to 'change' our game plan yet.

We have good attacking players out wise and we need to use them.
Clearly if we are beaten down the middle it won't help the guys out wide at all.

Fifita, Huby, England and Allgood are all capable of mixing it with the Hull forwards. And Kirmond and Ashurst look on form too.
The key to me is ball control. If we give the ball up easily, we will be tired when we need to be strong.

We were at our best when Max was returning every ball with interest (and not letting it bounce like Grix sometimes does) and Finn was pinning teams back with his kicking.
Williams needs to show what he is made of in this area. Controlling the ball will often be down to the types of play we are making and he now has that role.

I'm looking forward to the game though to be honest I'm not sure what the best half back and hooker combinsation is.
Hope Chester does.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Hull Match

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:18 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5736
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I hope we don't knock on from the kick-off or alternatively don't kick out on the full. Anything after that is a bonus.
Don't you just hate the end of the close season. :-(
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Hull Match

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:01 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3852
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I think that we may get some success by simply running at their big forwards all afternoon, simple one out plays, dummy half runs, making their big men, their middle defenders, turn around, make more tackles that they can cope with, lets try and tire them out. .

I think the first 20 minutes will be a huge arm wrestle between to the two big packs. We've got to play to our strengths which is said big pack, good halfs and great finishers. Like you say they'll probably be lots of one out plays to the Props, especially with the likes of Fifita, England and Huby playing, to try to smash some meters down the middle, plus also with them utilising the offload. Keep picking out their middle men and running at them, making them tackle more and more, trying to get them flat footed to then create spaces. Then the likes of Wood will then be looking at scooting from halfback if there's any gaps in their defense.

The weather will depend on how much we sling it about but we have to use our back line, especially with the finishing talent we have. If Williams can do his magic, with his long passes and kicking game, that will let him feed the likes of Johnstone, Tupou etc. Also getting good accurate kicks to their wings when attacking in their 20 is a must, as I don't think their wingers are the best under the high ball.

Obviously starting well is a must, everyone on it from the whistle, with a fast line defense and we've got to be all over Kelly from the go . We don't need to give Hull a start and let them gain early confidence, otherwise it will be a long day. Also this year we've seriously got to cut out on the silly penalties, and the unforced errors. That alone will keep us well in the games, especially against the top teams.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, acko, alegend, bellycouldtackle, bentleberry, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, got there, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, vastman, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 253 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,9731,65775,7264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  