I thought last seasons home game against Hull was a great match, our lads gave their all against a very strong, powerful talented Hull side. We were eventually beaten by the better side who were just wore us down, it was a very encouraging performance by Trinity. We never seemed to reach those heights of effort, desire and will again that season. In typical Trinity fashion we switched off for the rest of the season.

This seasons Hull side if anything look even stronger, if Kelly is switched on he just could be a great signing for Hull, they at times last season seemed a bit lacking in creativity.

We look a better side on paper and our coach has some selection headaches. Hull will be favorites and I think the bookies give us an 8 or 10 point start.

What game plan would you employ to give us our best chance, it is a given that the lads are going to have to give 100 %, every ounce of energy, defend like their lives depend on it etc.

I think that John Kear will be advising Chester to attack Hulls perceived strength ( I admit they have many ). I just do not see us us getting much joy with a passing, expansive type game, I simply do not think we will get any joy following that route, when you hear fans screaming `get it passed out `I cringe.

I think that we may get some success by simply running at their big forwards all afternoon, simple one out plays, dummy half runs, making their big men, their middle defenders, turn around, make more tackles that they can cope with, lets try and tire them out.

A typical Kear style game would suit me, simple, no mistakes, look after the ball, only hand over procession in their third, and no penalties.

Last season we gave away loads of penalties and our kicking game was poor, I am sure we can improve on this front.