Bulliac wrote: Interesting side issue - just checking my card account on-line and I notice the new season ticket I bought on Wednesday was bought from therfl.co.uk according to the bank? I assume the club is using their account.

That's what I thought. Got mine yesterday and paid via card to a chap sat next to the shop counter using a PC for the transaction. A bit out of the ordinary really. Seems the new owners have more trust in the RFL than me, or maybe not since they have my card details.