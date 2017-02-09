WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pre purchsed Season Tickets

Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:44 pm
mat wrote:
Suspect people saying they received a physical ticket are talking about the receipt, that's usually printed on a ticket blank, that would have been exchanged for the plastic card at collection event which never happened.

This is what i have got and it actually say's on it, RECEIPT ONLY, NOT A VALID SEASON TICKET

Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:06 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
This is what i have got and it actually say's on it, RECEIPT ONLY, NOT A VALID SEASON TICKET

That is what I had. I took it with me just to show my seat number, though, for some reason they didn't give me it back. I guess it just binned but I wish I'd got it back now.8
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:28 am
Interesting side issue - just checking my card account on-line and I notice the new season ticket I bought on Wednesday was bought from therfl.co.uk according to the bank? I assume the club is using their account.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:42 am
Bulliac wrote:
Interesting side issue - just checking my card account on-line and I notice the new season ticket I bought on Wednesday was bought from therfl.co.uk according to the bank? I assume the club is using their account.


That's what I thought. Got mine yesterday and paid via card to a chap sat next to the shop counter using a PC for the transaction. A bit out of the ordinary really. Seems the new owners have more trust in the RFL than me, or maybe not since they have my card details.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:46 am
Bulliac wrote:
Interesting side issue - just checking my card account on-line and I notice the new season ticket I bought on Wednesday was bought from therfl.co.uk according to the bank? I assume the club is using their account.

Noticed they weren't using chip and pin machines and were putting card details in via laptop presumably same way as if you make a phone purchase. Guess it's a temporary measure while there getting card machines setup. Seem to remember there was a two or three week period delay getting card machines installed under green when they fell out with provider over charges and changed mid season.

Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:49 am
Think it takes longer than normal with any new business, which is what they are, of course.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:05 pm
Can now buy tickets on Bulls website, when you click on the ticket you want it takes you to the RFL site

Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:14 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Can now buy tickets on Bulls website, when you click on the ticket you want it takes you to the RFL site


None of this is going to help us escape the idea, perpetuated by fans of some other clubs, that we are the RFLs 'pets'

Still, better than buying a season ticket and finding it was charged to Omar Khan's hotel...

Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:08 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
None of this is going to help us escape the idea, perpetuated by fans of some other clubs, that we are the RFLs 'pets'


Or the conspiracy theories along the lines of the RFL actually owning the Bulls until proper buyers are found, with ChaLow running the show for them.
