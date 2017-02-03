|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
So let's have a bit of fairness. We all (I hope) want the new club to succeed, and I don't see how ripping it off and making yourself a nice little earner (freebie ticket, then a refund of prior payment) is going to help.
Absolutely, but I would hope they would honour the price of kids tickets as they have gone up substantially to the point that this Co. will be more expensive for the family in total than last Co. meaning the budget ain't there and one kids gonna lose out....'Who want's to go get Daddy a beer kids?!?!?!?!'
RickyF1 - My 45 days isn't up until 24th Feb, the Halifax put a credit on my card 45 Days ago but only received the money back on the 9th Jan. I am going to gamble and go buy my new set of STs today.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:39 am
Scarey71 wrote:
Absolutely, but I would hope they would honour the price of kids tickets as they have gone up substantially to the point that this Co. will be more expensive for the family in total than last Co. meaning the budget ain't there and one kids gonna lose out....'Who want's to go get Daddy a beer kids?!?!?!?!' RickyF1 - My 45 days isn't up until 24th Feb, the Halifax put a credit on my card 45 Days ago but only received the money back on the 9th Jan. I am going to gamble and go buy my new set of STs today.
I'm the same as you, i am going to go tomorrow and get mine as well as the KR tickets
Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:44 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
They shouldn't be allowed to, though. Why give a freebie to a person you know is entitled to a refund? I don't get it.
They don't know that though. These are separate banks with their own rules about what the criteria are[seemingly]. Even when the money is given back it is still subject to being re-taken for two months afterwords. It's a fair amount of money and I'm concerned that if I don't get it back [or it's re-called] I'll be left high and dry.
Not sure what to do to be honest and I may as well take it as a good reason to give this year a miss - paying C£400 to see us get stuffed every match isn't really an offer that's not to be missed. I'll possibly change my mind, but people who make statements about "all
season ticket holders" and then renege on it with less than a week before the season starts aren't people I'm totally happy doing business with.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 4:16 pm
I got mine today. I mentioned re-paying and they were reluctant to take any money. So upshot is once I know I have the money back permanently I'm letting them know and I can look at sponsoring something like a door handle for the amount I'd spend. Or I could wait until 24th when I know I am safe and put it into the RAB player sponsor pot.
Something to think about if we are serious about putting the money back in?
Fri Feb 03, 2017 4:20 pm
Oh, and Gled was there telling anyone that would listen how much Fev were p1ssed off at Leeds giving us loans.... Must've been on the trail of the latest scoop!
Fri Feb 03, 2017 4:34 pm
We got our replacement tickets yesterday, is appears there is now a policy to honor these if specifically asked. We always intended to repay the cost of the new tickets out the Bank refunds when/if they come. Quite a few people we know, or have contacted us, are like minded.
The last thing we wanted to do is shortchange our beloved Bulls.
Management might/should be looking at a mechanism to receive these monies in a way that benefits them as VAT and Tax free income. Donations etc.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 4:49 pm
bobsmyuncle wrote:
We got our replacement tickets yesterday, is appears there is now a policy to honor these if specifically asked. We always intended to repay the cost of the new tickets out the Bank refunds when/if they come. Quite a few people we know, or have contacted us, are like minded.
The last thing we wanted to do is shortchange our beloved Bulls.
Management might/should be looking at a mechanism to receive these monies in a way that benefits them as VAT and Tax free income. Donations etc.
Well said. I am with you on this which is why I raised the possibility of donating.
I have made a claim to CC coy for 7 tickets which is pending. I have received from the Club some replacement tickets, 5 actually of which 4 were cheaper and one dearer than originally paid.There is no equivalent of the other two tickets which were Flexis for 2 Grandchildren at Uni.
My claim to CC coy may succeed. If it does, I intend to donate the face value of the 5 tickets to my new Bradford Bulls Club to ensure they are not out of pocket.
If my claim is unsuccessful then I am out of pocket. Hope FA doesnt get too upset about supporters trying to do the right thing.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:32 pm
tackler thommo wrote:
Well said. I am with you on this which is why I raised the possibility of donating.
I have made a claim to CC coy for 7 tickets which is pending. I have received from the Club some replacement tickets, 5 actually of which 4 were cheaper and one dearer than originally paid.There is no equivalent of the other two tickets which were Flexis for 2 Grandchildren at Uni.
My claim to CC coy may succeed. If it does, I intend to donate the face value of the 5 tickets to my new Bradford Bulls Club to ensure they are not out of pocket.
Top man. It would be nice to think anyone getting a freebie AND a refund would do the same. FWIW I reckon pretty much all on here would, but I suspect there's many that wouldn't.
tackler thommo wrote:
If my claim is unsuccessful then I am out of pocket. Hope FA doesnt get too upset about supporters trying to do the right thing.
Don't get that, when have I ever spoken against supporters trying to do the right thing?
