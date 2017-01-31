WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pre purchsed Season Tickets

Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:33 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Will you confirm once you get it sorted so everyone else knows pal. Thanks.


Will do. Just re-checked the credit date. The 45 days is over on Friday, I'll ring Halifax again to make sure and then head to odsal.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:35 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Will do. Just re-chef the credit date. The 45 days is over on Friday, I'll ring Halifax again to make sure and then head to odsal.

Its looking good then. :D

Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:03 pm
Forgive me if this has been covered but how many games does the S/t get you in for? Is it 11 regular games plus the home ones out of the final 7?

Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:11 pm
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Forgive me if this has been covered but how many games does the S/t get you in for? Is it 11 regular games plus the home ones out of the final 7?

Yes.

Thu Feb 02, 2017 3:54 pm
bobsmyuncle wrote:
Ticket office today said they are NOT honoring tickets (with or without "benefits") bought with credit cards, so their statement that they would is a lie. When the statement was made there were no qualifying conditions placed on it as to the type of payment.

Do I buy a new ST and await a refund from the CC cos. What if they do not pay out for some reason. Can I afford to effectively buy the same ticket twice? and why should I have to?

The office suggested that whilst I am waiting for a refund I can pay on the gate. After paying on gate, £20 in my case, for 4/5 matches, will I have to pay full price for an ST for the rest of the season?

Could they not issue temporary ST for for us until the CC cos decide?

I asked if I would get a replacement ticket if the CC cos decided not to refund.. no answer.
The cc companies have 8 weeks to respond. This is not for a decision.. that takes longer - expect 12
weeks for actual money back.


Oh, and for those of you that have had a CC refund from your bank you might find that this is only temporary until a final decision is made and can be reversed

I have been a regular supporter from pre 1963, seen good and bad administrations, but this is probably most blatant lie I have ever come across.


I can not and will not support yet another administration that I do not trust.

Sad end to what has been a wonderful journey.

Have sent you a message.PLEASE read it.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:08 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2019
Location: Bradford
My chargeback came through beginning of the week, which was handy. Bought the same tickets again for £100 less.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:24 am
People who pre purchased tickets by CC are being given replacement tickets by our new Club. If those people subsequently obtain a refund from CC company and DONATE to the Club an amount equivalent to new ticket face value, surely this donation would be VAT free and thus be of greater benefit to the Club? Or am I wrong?
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:40 am
What seems to be the case is that several people have reported that they've successfully claimed their money back after plastic payments. Which is as the rules seem to be.

So why if you can claim the money back, should the new administration ALSO give you a free ticket?

Forget side issues such as how communicative or competent they are etc., surely only those who paid cash and have actually lost out should in fairness be considered for a freebie?

I can appreciate that there are a host of card providers, and they will all deal with claims in their own way, in their own time, but that isn't the point at all, and it isn't a problem created by the new administration.

Even if they made a clear statement that anyone having bought a season ticket previously is entitled to a new one, that cannot in fairness include people who are entitled to a refund, as once their refund comes through, the end result is ultimately they bought nothing, and lost nothing.

So let's have a bit of fairness. We all (I hope) want the new club to succeed, and I don't see how ripping it off and making yourself a nice little earner (freebie ticket, then a refund of prior payment) is going to help.
