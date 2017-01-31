bobsmyuncle wrote:

Ticket office today said they are NOT honoring tickets (with or without "benefits") bought with credit cards, so their statement that they would is a lie. When the statement was made there were no qualifying conditions placed on it as to the type of payment.



Do I buy a new ST and await a refund from the CC cos. What if they do not pay out for some reason. Can I afford to effectively buy the same ticket twice? and why should I have to?



The office suggested that whilst I am waiting for a refund I can pay on the gate. After paying on gate, £20 in my case, for 4/5 matches, will I have to pay full price for an ST for the rest of the season?



Could they not issue temporary ST for for us until the CC cos decide?



I asked if I would get a replacement ticket if the CC cos decided not to refund.. no answer.

The cc companies have 8 weeks to respond. This is not for a decision.. that takes longer - expect 12

weeks for actual money back.





Oh, and for those of you that have had a CC refund from your bank you might find that this is only temporary until a final decision is made and can be reversed



I have been a regular supporter from pre 1963, seen good and bad administrations, but this is probably most blatant lie I have ever come across.





I can not and will not support yet another administration that I do not trust.



Sad end to what has been a wonderful journey.