tackler thommo wrote:
Pie in the sky for lots of us I think Nothus. See my original post - people been waiting 7 weeks and no refund, letters going back and forth. RickyF1 got lucky - so far.
It is a fact that two bodies of 1863 Members are being treated completely differently. i will buy replacement tickets because all my family want to see our team. I MAY get a CC refund, if so great. If not, I am out of pocket despite original Club statement about honouring tickets.
Still no Email from Club to me so perhaps this is all in my imagination.
My email went in my junk folder so make sure you check there.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:24 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
My email went in my junk folder so make sure you check there.
Just checked it - not there RickyF1 but thanks anyway. Who issued your Mastercard pl? My Mastercard Coy will only d/w written complaint;have sent 4 page form and copies of all receipts and statements off this afternoon!
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:32 pm
tackler thommo wrote:
Just checked it - not there RickyF1 but thanks anyway. Who issued your Mastercard pl? My Mastercard Coy will only d/w written complaint;have sent 4 page form and copies of all receipts and statements off this afternoon!
I just rung Tesco bank up which is a master card, while i was on phone to them i sent them the email from the club and they confirm there was a case for a dispute and he spoke to his manager and they refunded me straight away.
If you send me your email address i will send you on the email as its not addressed to me.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:37 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
I just rung Tesco bank up which is a master card, while i was on phone to them i sent them the email from the club and they confirm there was a case for a dispute and he spoke to his manager and they refunded me straight away.
If you send me your email address i will send you on the email as its not addressed to me.
Got copy from mate of mine thanks and have sent that with other stuff. May just give my Coy a bell.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:40 pm
tackler thommo wrote:
Got copy from mate of mine thanks and have sent that with other stuff. May just give my Coy a bell.
Good Luck, when i was on the phone to them i kept just using lines off the email and it worked, i had rung twice before and didn't get anywhere.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:45 pm
fifty50 wrote:
I have to say I can't find it within myself to start criticising the new owners for the way they are handling the situation. They are caught between a rock and a hard place. Lots of us have lost money to the old company, not only on the memberships but with the pre-paid weekly lottery tickets which seem to have gone the same way as the memberships. Given a limited budget I would prefer the money to be spent improving the squad rather than giving me freebies. I realise that we all have different financial constrains but we're all old enough to get on with sorting ourselves out without whinging about it on here.
You know, I just don't buy that. They made a promise. All be it on the insistence of the RFL and they should honour it. I've had enough of failed promises, I've had enough of paying twice and the simple truth is, if I don't get my cash back and they let me down, they've had it with me. It could take months to get the cash back if at all - how long do I wait? The home games start in just over a week. It'seems beyond poor at this stage.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:49 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
My email went in my junk folder so make sure you check there.
Cutting out the middleman??????
Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:30 pm
Anyone struggling to get money back should send the Companies House link for the Bradford Bulls company in admin to their card provider. The claim should be simply under non-receipt of goods.
I got my 3 payments made for membership back after 2-3 weeks. (4th wasn't taken)
And yes, I was gonna try and blag a freebie. Free stuff is free stuff!
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:29 pm
Halifax refunded mine straight away but warned me they (BBNL) had 45 days to challenge the decision from the date of refund.
That gives me 14 days left on the challenge period... Do I gamble?
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:31 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Halifax refunded mine straight away but warned me they (BBNL) had 45 days to challenge the decision from the date of refund.
That gives me 14 days left on the challenge period... Do I gamble?
Will you confirm once you get it sorted so everyone else knows pal. Thanks.
