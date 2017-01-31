fifty50 wrote: I have to say I can't find it within myself to start criticising the new owners for the way they are handling the situation. They are caught between a rock and a hard place. Lots of us have lost money to the old company, not only on the memberships but with the pre-paid weekly lottery tickets which seem to have gone the same way as the memberships. Given a limited budget I would prefer the money to be spent improving the squad rather than giving me freebies. I realise that we all have different financial constrains but we're all old enough to get on with sorting ourselves out without whinging about it on here.

You know, I just don't buy that. They made a promise. All be it on the insistence of the RFL and they should honour it. I've had enough of failed promises, I've had enough of paying twice and the simple truth is, if I don't get my cash back and they let me down, they've had it with me. It could take months to get the cash back if at all - how long do I wait? The home games start in just over a week. It'seems beyond poor at this stage.