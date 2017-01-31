tackler thommo wrote:
Pie in the sky for lots of us I think Nothus. See my original post - people been waiting 7 weeks and no refund, letters going back and forth. RickyF1 got lucky - so far.
It is a fact that two bodies of 1863 Members are being treated completely differently. i will buy replacement tickets because all my family want to see our team. I MAY get a CC refund, if so great. If not, I am out of pocket despite original Club statement about honouring tickets.
Still no Email from Club to me so perhaps this is all in my imagination.
It is a fact that two bodies of 1863 Members are being treated completely differently. i will buy replacement tickets because all my family want to see our team. I MAY get a CC refund, if so great. If not, I am out of pocket despite original Club statement about honouring tickets.
Still no Email from Club to me so perhaps this is all in my imagination.
My email went in my junk folder so make sure you check there.