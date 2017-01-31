|
tackler thommo wrote:
OK.Then please tell me where they say that they will honour Season Ticket bought via CC if CC Coy refuse refund. As far as I can see they do not address that situation and are therefore NOT apparently honouring all Season Ticket purchases.
Supporters who purchased using a credit card are advised to secure a refund from their credit card provider as many already have done, under their terms of consumer credit protection.
We understand that some supporters have had difficulty in obtaining refunds on the basis that they are being offered equivalent value season tickets but this is not the case, as the packages being offered are not the same as previously offered by Bradford Bulls Northern Ltd. BBNL offered 1863 membership which included merchandise offers, gifts and discounted prices for exclusive events and supporters are urged to stress this to their credit card provider when claiming a refund . The current club will only be honouring the ticket part of the 1863 membership package
Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:17 pm
Where does it say they arent honouring the tickets?. The last line as said previous says they will honour the tickets but not the extra benefits which is why they are advising you to claim a refund
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:40 pm
"We understand that some supporters have had difficulty in obtaining refunds on the basis that they are being offered equivalent value Season Tickets but this is not the case, as the packages being offered are not the same as previously offered by Bradford Bulls Northern Ltd. BBNL offered 1863 Membership, which included Merchandise offers, Gifts and discounted prices for Exclusive Events and supporters are urged to stress this to their Credit Card provider when claiming a refund. The current club will only be honouring the Ticket part of the 1863 Membership Package"
I read this as we'll honour your ticket but we still advise you to get a refund as you've paid for something slightly different with BBNL
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:51 pm
Please note this also includes customers who have obtained a refund for the previously bought season ticket and are obtaining a new one.
I admit it's not worded very well, but the above line makes it clear what they mean.
If you paid using a credit card, you need to get a refund and then buy a new season ticket. You do not get a refund AND a free season ticket from the new club!
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:59 pm
Nothus wrote:
I admit it's not worded very well, but the above line makes it clear what they mean.
If you paid using a credit card, you need to get a refund and then buy a new season ticket. You do not get a refund AND a free season ticket from the new club!
See I read that as those customers also receive a £20 voucher. I'd expect any get a refund and then buy a new one to be a clear and standalone sentence not be a tag on to a voucher sentence.
They really need a decent copy writer as you rightly point out, it's far too ambiguous.
