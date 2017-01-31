tackler thommo wrote: OK.Then please tell me where they say that they will honour Season Ticket bought via CC if CC Coy refuse refund. As far as I can see they do not address that situation and are therefore NOT apparently honouring all Season Ticket purchases.

Supporters who purchased using a credit card are advised to secure a refund from their credit card provider as many already have done, under their terms of consumer credit protection.We understand that some supporters have had difficulty in obtaining refunds on the basis that they are being offered equivalent value season tickets but this is not the case, as the packages being offered are not the same as previously offered by Bradford Bulls Northern Ltd. BBNL offered 1863 membership which included merchandise offers, gifts and discounted prices for exclusive events and supporters are urged to stress this to their credit card provider when claiming a refund . The current club will only be honouring the ticket part of the 1863 membership package