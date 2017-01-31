These are the relevant parts of Email received by a fellow Season Ticket Holder. To date I have had no communication,"Supporters who purchased using a credit card are advised to secure a refund from their credit card provider, as many have already done, under the terms of their Consumer Credit protection.We understand that some supporters have had difficulty in obtaining refunds on the basis that they are being offered equivalent value Season Tickets but this is not the case, as the packages being offered are not the same as previously offered by Bradford Bulls Northern Ltd. BBNL offered 1863 Membership, which included Merchandise offers, Gifts and discounted prices for Exclusive Events and supporters are urged to stress this to their Credit Card provider when claiming a refund. The current club will only be honouring the Ticket part of the 1863 Membership PackageThe current club will confirm this if requested to do so.A Voucher for £20.00 per adult Ticket and £5.00 per Concession Ticket will be issued to people who have already pre-purchased a season ticket for the 2017 season, to be used by Feb 4th The voucher can only be redeemed on Merchandise. Please note this also includes customers who have obtained a refund for the previously bought season ticket and are obtaining a new one.For details of how to claim your money back from your credit card provider –(Please see the links below or contact your credit card provider)Stand seats will be reserved for those fans repurchasing a 2017 season ticket, until that first home game of the season, when we face Rochdale on the 12th of February.We would like to thank you again for your continued co-operation and understanding as we prepare for this exciting new ‘era for the club’."I find some of this disturbing.1. HMRC clearly did not fall for the argument that Membership was not a Season Ticket. I do not think this will be an easy argument to win but will try.2. I purchased 7 tickets of various kinds. Assume I will get 7 vouchers sent to me,which must be delivered,distributed to the various people, and spent in shop by Saturday this week.Tight time scale.3.Seats to be reserved until 12 Feb.Have had same seats for 11 seasons now. I know people who have been trying to get a CC refund for 7 weeks and still not succeeded. I will start process now but chances of all 7 claims being completed by a week on Sunday must be very remote.All this after a blanket announcement that Season Tickets will be honoured. Well clearly only cash ones and clearly not the 7 I bought, and have bought for several seasons now.I will try to get refunds, but if I fail it seems Club will actually not honour my purchase. In any event I cannot really see a decision in time to meet the deadlines at 2. and 3. above.PS, neither of above links work.