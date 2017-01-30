I believe the first two games are Cats away Feb.11th and London home Feb. 25th.



I THINK there is a home friendly against Fax reserves organised for this coming Saturday but have seen nothing offcial as yet.



One's to look out for ? well, 3rd years Morgan Smith and Pat Moran obviously. Ryan Jones, ex Leeds, centre / wing, signed in the off season. From the 2nd years Will Dagger ex Cas Panthers, HB / FB. From the 1st years, perhaps Mathew Heritage, Andrew Bullman and Patrick Anglin, although I only saw one U16 game last year.