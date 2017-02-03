|
Bull Mania wrote:
19 man squad. No Keyes. Johnny Walker in squad.
Ethan Ryan, James Medeika, Ross Oakes, Illies Macani, Leon Pryce, Liam Kirk, Joe Lumb, Colton Roche, Oscar Thomas, Jonathan Magrin, Ross Peltier, Jonathon Campbell, James Bentley, Brandan Wilkinson, Jordan Lilley, Sam Hallas, Joshua Jordan-Roberts, Mikolaj Oledzki , Jonathan Walker.
I'd go.
1. Campbell
2. Macani
3. Mendieka
4. Oakes
5. Ryan
6. Pryce
7. Lilley
8. Kirk
9. Lumb
10. Peltier
11. Roche
12. Bentley
13. Jordan-Robers
14. Hallas
15. Magrin
16.Oledzki
17. Walker
Thomas & Wilkinson to miss out
I would think it more likely that Thomas would take a bench spot. Hallas can play in the other pack positions as well as hooker, so you'd have plenty of cover for front and back row already without using all 4 bench spots. I'd expect Thomas to be there as backup for the halves and other backs.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:57 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
I would think it more likely that Thomas would take a bench spot. Hallas can play in the other pack positions as well as hooker, so you'd have plenty of cover for front and back row already without using all 4 bench spots. I'd expect Thomas to be there as backup for the halves and other backs.
Walker starts for me. Make him do 30 ins in first half.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:01 pm
If there is anybody out there intending to go can you let me know which stand we aim for (I'm guessing it is the expensive one)
Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:18 pm
Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:20 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
If there is anybody out there intending to go can you let me know which stand we aim for (I'm guessing it is the expensive one)
I don't have a clue so hoping our shop will tell me tomorrow.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:35 pm
I'd go:
Campbell
Macani
Mendeika
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Lilley
Kirk
Lumb
Peltier
Roche
Walker
Bentley
Hallas
Magrin
Oledski
Jordan Roberts
I never thought Walker was big enough to be a prop but like the idea of having him and Roche as two strong aggressive second rowers behind the big props of Kirk and Peltier. Bentley looked great last week at Keighley so he starts for me over the other Leeds lads. I think we have to pair both young props (Kirk and Oledski) with a more experienced guy (Magrin and Peltier.
I guess the good thing about the Leeds lads is that they'll have had a full pre-season in a super league environment so their fitness levels should be good.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:13 am
What stand are Bulls army going for??
Sat Feb 04, 2017 1:16 am
2 sections of the Colin Hutton north stand are usually allocated to the away fans behind the posts, if that's a bit pricey as it's seats some away fans head for the well as it's known, the standing section in front of the roger millward west stand, don't know what the prices are I'm afraid
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:32 am
