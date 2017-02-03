I'd go:



Campbell

Macani

Mendeika

Oakes

Ryan

Pryce

Lilley

Kirk

Lumb

Peltier

Roche

Walker

Bentley



Hallas

Magrin

Oledski

Jordan Roberts



I never thought Walker was big enough to be a prop but like the idea of having him and Roche as two strong aggressive second rowers behind the big props of Kirk and Peltier. Bentley looked great last week at Keighley so he starts for me over the other Leeds lads. I think we have to pair both young props (Kirk and Oledski) with a more experienced guy (Magrin and Peltier.



I guess the good thing about the Leeds lads is that they'll have had a full pre-season in a super league environment so their fitness levels should be good.