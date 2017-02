Bull Mania wrote: 19 man squad. No Keyes. Johnny Walker in squad.



Ethan Ryan, James Medeika, Ross Oakes, Illies Macani, Leon Pryce, Liam Kirk, Joe Lumb, Colton Roche, Oscar Thomas, Jonathan Magrin, Ross Peltier, Jonathon Campbell, James Bentley, Brandan Wilkinson, Jordan Lilley, Sam Hallas, Joshua Jordan-Roberts, Mikolaj Oledzki , Jonathan Walker.



I'd go.



1. Campbell

2. Macani

3. Mendieka

4. Oakes

5. Ryan

6. Pryce

7. Lilley

8. Kirk

9. Lumb

10. Peltier

11. Roche

12. Bentley

13. Jordan-Robers



14. Hallas

15. Magrin

16.Oledzki

17. Walker



Thomas & Wilkinson to miss out

I would think it more likely that Thomas would take a bench spot. Hallas can play in the other pack positions as well as hooker, so you'd have plenty of cover for front and back row already without using all 4 bench spots. I'd expect Thomas to be there as backup for the halves and other backs.