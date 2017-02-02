|
The last time we were in this league we won 25 on the bounce. Beat fax 88-6 but can't remember many games being that of a blowout.
I'd say we have a better team than the class of 06 but the competition is a lot stronger now. No way will we blow everyone away, can see a couple of defeats.
Let's not forget our last competitive game we lost it 8points up with 1.53 left on the clock. Anything can happen with Hkr.
Hope you bring a few over.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:24 pm
The big difference for KR this time is that they can and probably will beat all or most championship teams but they then have to beat the SL teams or the next 23 games are totally pointless.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:24 pm
Just got to hope there's a bottom 4 from SL that are relegation material this time. Leeds basically took a spot last time making it a scramble for 2-4.
I don't know about our mentality in a one off MPG so you'd think anyone promoted from this year (again realistically us or London) will need to finish top 3 in the eights.
Anyway let's enjoy the regular season, at least us and Bradford have made noises this year to divert the attention from the predictable SL
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:01 pm
As a hull kr fan I certainly don't expect a hammering as some rover's fans have said I think it will be a lot closer. Good luck bulls for the season
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:05 pm
robin1972 wrote:
As a hull kr fan I certainly don't expect a hammering as some rover's fans have said I think it will be a lot closer. Good luck bulls for the season
thanks robin, but can you just tell your players thats the plan as well.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:04 am
Referee: S Mikalauskas
Touch Judges: T Crashley A Martin
Reserve Referee: P Parker
M Com: T Randerson
Time Keeper: P Crashley
Interesting that Bentham is doing the Doncaster vs Hull friendly, Hicks is doing the Cumbrian Derby friendly, and we get an inexperienced young ref.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:48 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
Interesting that Bentham is doing the Doncaster vs Hull friendly, Hicks is doing the Cumbrian Derby friendly, and we get an inexperienced young ref.
Mikalauskas did a Super League game last year, but I remember we had him for one match (I forget which) where he was absolutely terrible.
The ref won't matter on Sunday though, it's already a foregone conclusion.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:52 am
Well, I suppose we can always try to wind up Mitch, see if the ref can be persuaded to card him....
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:18 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Interesting that Bentham is doing the Doncaster vs Hull friendly, Hicks is doing the Cumbrian Derby friendly, and we get an inexperienced young ref.
Good. Might level the playing field a bit and keep them to under 50.
Heh, heh, heh. Just seen prices for Sunday's match. They will go down well with all the other clubs that bitched at us last year.
