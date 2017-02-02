The last time we were in this league we won 25 on the bounce. Beat fax 88-6 but can't remember many games being that of a blowout.



I'd say we have a better team than the class of 06 but the competition is a lot stronger now. No way will we blow everyone away, can see a couple of defeats.



Let's not forget our last competitive game we lost it 8points up with 1.53 left on the clock. Anything can happen with Hkr.



Hope you bring a few over.