WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - KR

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net KR

 
Post a reply

Re: KR

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:37 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3637
Location: Hornsea
Nothus wrote:
Our one hope of avoiding a complete drumming is that it's early in the season and the KR players will still be getting used to playing as a team - they have a lot of new faces.

Comedy genius. I presume you posted that as part of the launch of Red Nose Day. :lol: :lol:
It should be interesting to see how many teams we come up against this season that don't have more of last years Bulls than we have.

Re: KR

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:50 am
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9583
Location: Here
Have KR announced their big plan to get loads of Bulls fans there yet? They need to hurry up.
(and I feel fine)

Re: KR

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:08 am
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 411
If we turn up go hard and put the effort in that was seen at Huddersfield you can't really complain,
Its a long time since I have watched a game and it looks like the guys wanted to be there, last year was laughable £1m on a squad that didn't want to know.

Aim to get what we can from KR away then look to turn them over at Odsal! :CURTAIN:

Re: KR

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:31 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6390
Location: LS9
Success for me personally would be something along the lines of a 36-16 loss. No crushed morale and plenty to build upon. But you have to fear the worst and realistically we could get a drubbing. I desperately don't want Rovers to run riot and get 70.

Re: KR

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:44 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 79
I'll be happy if they only get 70.
I fear it will be 136-6 :)

Re: KR

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:53 pm
Stul Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1247
bullocks wrote:
I'll be happy if they only get 70.
I fear it will be 136-6 :)


Six? I think you need to calm down that optimism.

Re: KR

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:59 pm
redmuzza Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 17, 2006 9:11 pm
Posts: 546
Location: the east , red side of hull
Big wraps to you bulls fans, take my hat off to you. I am still in massive sulk mode after last season and have not re-newed my pass and am finding it very hard to motivate myself to the new season, you guys nearly did,nt have a club. I think you might be underestimating your boys who i think will be seriously up for it, and i dont forsee a "Hammering". This is Hull KR we talking about and it would,nt surprise me in the least if it ended up a cliffhanger or you Knicking it. Good look for the season :CLAP:

Re: KR

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:00 pm
redmuzza Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 17, 2006 9:11 pm
Posts: 546
Location: the east , red side of hull
redmuzza wrote:
Big wraps to you bulls fans, take my hat off to you. I am still in massive sulk mode after last season and have not re-newed my pass and am finding it very hard to motivate myself to the new season, you guys nearly did,nt have a club. I think you might be underestimating your boys who i think will be seriously up for it, and i dont forsee a "Hammering". This is Hull KR we talking about and it would,nt surprise me in the least if it ended up a cliffhanger or you Knicking it. Good look for the season :CLAP:



Luck even.... :lol:

Re: KR

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:15 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 79
Stul wrote:
Six? I think you need to calm down that optimism.


That really made me smile.
:D
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, ATS1, beefy1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, Cookie, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, exiledbull, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, josefw, martinwildbull, Nozzy, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, redmuzza, SCONE, Stockwell & Smales, vbfg and 323 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,512,3211,46175,7304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  