|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 Posts:
3637
Hornsea
|
Nothus wrote:
Our one hope of avoiding a complete drumming is that it's early in the season and the KR players will still be getting used to playing as a team - they have a lot of new faces.
Comedy genius. I presume you posted that as part of the launch of Red Nose Day.
It should be interesting to see how many teams we come up against this season that don't have more of last years Bulls than we have.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:50 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005
Posts: 9583
Location: Here
|
Have KR announced their big plan to get loads of Bulls fans there yet? They need to hurry up.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:08 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015
Posts: 411
|
If we turn up go hard and put the effort in that was seen at Huddersfield you can't really complain,
Its a long time since I have watched a game and it looks like the guys wanted to be there, last year was laughable £1m on a squad that didn't want to know.
Aim to get what we can from KR away then look to turn them over at Odsal!
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 Posts:
6390
LS9
|
Success for me personally would be something along the lines of a 36-16 loss. No crushed morale and plenty to build upon. But you have to fear the worst and realistically we could get a drubbing. I desperately don't want Rovers to run riot and get 70.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:44 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006
Posts: 79
|
I'll be happy if they only get 70.
I fear it will be 136-6
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:53 pm
|
Stul
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007
Posts: 1247
|
bullocks wrote:
I'll be happy if they only get 70.
I fear it will be 136-6
Six? I think you need to calm down that optimism.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:59 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 17, 2006
Posts: 546
Location: the east , red side of hull
|
Big wraps to you bulls fans, take my hat off to you. I am still in massive sulk mode after last season and have not re-newed my pass and am finding it very hard to motivate myself to the new season, you guys nearly did,nt have a club. I think you might be underestimating your boys who i think will be seriously up for it, and i dont forsee a "Hammering". This is Hull KR we talking about and it would,nt surprise me in the least if it ended up a cliffhanger or you Knicking it. Good look for the season
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 17, 2006
Posts: 546
Location: the east , red side of hull
|
redmuzza wrote:
Big wraps to you bulls fans, take my hat off to you. I am still in massive sulk mode after last season and have not re-newed my pass and am finding it very hard to motivate myself to the new season, you guys nearly did,nt have a club. I think you might be underestimating your boys who i think will be seriously up for it, and i dont forsee a "Hammering". This is Hull KR we talking about and it would,nt surprise me in the least if it ended up a cliffhanger or you Knicking it. Good look for the season
Luck even....
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006
Posts: 79
|
Stul wrote:
Six? I think you need to calm down that optimism.
That really made me smile.
|
