Big wraps to you bulls fans, take my hat off to you. I am still in massive sulk mode after last season and have not re-newed my pass and am finding it very hard to motivate myself to the new season, you guys nearly did,nt have a club. I think you might be underestimating your boys who i think will be seriously up for it, and i dont forsee a "Hammering". This is Hull KR we talking about and it would,nt surprise me in the least if it ended up a cliffhanger or you Knicking it. Good look for the season