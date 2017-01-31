Nothus wrote: The more you think about the RFL's decision and thought process here, the more bewildering it becomes.

Did they honestly think we would keep the entire squad intact after being liquidated? Really?!

And on top of that, what would we pay them with considering how we were only getting £150k of funding?



Just utterly ridiculous, short-sighted, naive, call it what you want.



We should have gone into Champ 1 and someone else (Toronto?) should have taken our place.

Instead we are now going to have to endure a tortuous season of hammerings and humiliation before we are (probably) relegated anyway.

I agree entirely, and it's really p!ssed me off that that comment and explanation by wood has just gone unchallenged. It demonstrates unhinged thinking and leadership. And whilst our previous owners all set the bonfire up and lit it, in trying to put out the fire the rfl repeatedly seem to think petrol is just the trick. And we're supposed to be thankful for all the assistance...