Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

Well I have enough hope for both me and Sensei! Plenty to be hopeful about. 2 weeks ago we didn't have a club. A week ago we had one registered player. Now we have a bunch of young Bradford lads (with a Bradford born dad of the team) ready to fight with backs against the walls. If I was a parent I wouldn't dream of not taking them to see my team play just because of the results. I'd take them week in week out if I could (and had kids haha).



It's making me fall in love with the game all over again. Every victory will be savoured and every try will feel like relief that we can score. And when we catch up with those 12 points you'll see the lads buzzing and working harder than ever to fight relegation. Let's stay up. Let's take the mick out of the RFL and show that no matter what penalty we get, we will overcome it and we will survive because we are Bradford. Let's show the Rugby League family that yes we have taken a beating, at times we have felt like giving up but here we are and let's also show people that we are the best fans in rugby.