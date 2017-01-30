|
Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1673
|
I'm going to predict a draw, or for the Bulls to win by 1 point.
I think we will have a couple of more forwards who may have missed the friendly games due to injury.
The pitch will be boggy, conditions will be rough, and it will just be good old fashioned scrap. I'm expecting KR to approach the game like they will walk over us, and our desire and youthful craft will be too much on the day!
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:44 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2665
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Wouldn't mind our Captain Prycey getting a meat pie!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:00 am
|
Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 255
|
I hope you all come over and enjoy the day in the city of culture. But I assure you the rumblings coming out of our camp is not to get ahead of selves, don't write Bradford off Toovey is great coach sheen says. So he will get best out of his team they will want to prove points to folk. So I can assure you we were made to look foolish by Oldham, Leigh last year for taking things for granted. It won't happen this season I hope enjoy the season and like us hope you avoid any bad injuries
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:10 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 214
Location: Depends whose asking
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Well I have enough hope for both me and Sensei! Plenty to be hopeful about. 2 weeks ago we didn't have a club. A week ago we had one registered player. Now we have a bunch of young Bradford lads (with a Bradford born dad of the team) ready to fight with backs against the walls. If I was a parent I wouldn't dream of not taking them to see my team play just because of the results. I'd take them week in week out if I could (and had kids haha).
It's making me fall in love with the game all over again. Every victory will be savoured and every try will feel like relief that we can score. And when we catch up with those 12 points you'll see the lads buzzing and working harder than ever to fight relegation. Let's stay up. Let's take the mick out of the RFL and show that no matter what penalty we get, we will overcome it and we will survive because we are Bradford. Let's show the Rugby League family that yes we have taken a beating, at times we have felt like giving up but here we are and let's also show people that we are the best fans in rugby.
good rousing speech Bulls Boy 2011 - you should be in the dressing room at half time.
But dont go tempting fate with
"..... Let's take the mick out of the RFL and show that no matter what penalty we get, we will overcome it ....."
A 20 point deduction next year will be a bridge too far
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:18 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2013
Location: Bradford
|
rebelrobin wrote:
I hope you avoid any bad injuries
This is a concern. And the RFL have created the situation we find ourselves in. Our new owners and their finances (and therefore the squad they can get) and the timeframe before the season starts, have been hand picked by the RFL. So the squad we will field will , in part, have been predicted by the RFL, as well as most fans who follow the club.
Worst case scenario, if we, as is possible, field a 17man squad with 7 academy kids in it against a basically SL squad and 2 or 3 of those kids end up with significant injuries, that is an entirely predictable and avoidable player welfare screwup which the RFL will be mostly responsible for.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:00 am
|
Nozzy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 8:52 pm
Posts: 4198
Location: Leigh Sports Village!!
|
Good point about injuries, you definitely need a little luck with regards to keeping a clean bill of health this year.
For about a month last season (around April) Leigh constantly had between 10-13 first team players out injured. Even with a reasonable squad size we still had to go out and bring in Whiting, Charnock and Owen on month long loans just to get 17 players onto the pitch.
A glut of injuries like that could make a very hard task into an impossible one.
|
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh.
Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:14 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 846
|
Does anyone know if the club plan on running any supporter coaches and if they will be selling tickets or whether they have to be bought through KR
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:54 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2002
Location: No longer Bradford
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Does anyone know if the club plan on running any supporter coaches and if they will be selling tickets or whether they have to be bought through KR
They just tweeted that info about KR tickets will be released shortly. But they also tweeted that yesterday and then it didn't happen, so I wouldn't hold your breath.
I know they're busy at the moment but the lack of being able to contact the club except to actually walk into the shop, is harming them a bit I think. I for one can't get to Odsal at the moment so they may well miss out on some money from me. I'd be surprised if I was the only one. You can't even tweet them to make enquiries as it seems whoever is controlling the account isn't replying to fans.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, bigalf, Blotto, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullocks, bulls2487, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, exiledbull, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, king benny, Nelson, Old Timer No 4, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, SCONE, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, this_cougar_outfit, tigertot and 312 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|