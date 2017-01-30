WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - KR

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net KR

 
Post a reply

Re: KR

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:42 pm
daveyz999 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1673
I'm going to predict a draw, or for the Bulls to win by 1 point.

I think we will have a couple of more forwards who may have missed the friendly games due to injury.

The pitch will be boggy, conditions will be rough, and it will just be good old fashioned scrap. I'm expecting KR to approach the game like they will walk over us, and our desire and youthful craft will be too much on the day!

:shock:

Re: KR

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:44 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2665
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Wouldn't mind our Captain Prycey getting a meat pie!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: KR

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:00 am
rebelrobin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 255
I hope you all come over and enjoy the day in the city of culture. But I assure you the rumblings coming out of our camp is not to get ahead of selves, don't write Bradford off Toovey is great coach sheen says. So he will get best out of his team they will want to prove points to folk. So I can assure you we were made to look foolish by Oldham, Leigh last year for taking things for granted. It won't happen this season I hope enjoy the season and like us hope you avoid any bad injuries

Re: KR

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:10 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 214
Location: Depends whose asking
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Well I have enough hope for both me and Sensei! Plenty to be hopeful about. 2 weeks ago we didn't have a club. A week ago we had one registered player. Now we have a bunch of young Bradford lads (with a Bradford born dad of the team) ready to fight with backs against the walls. If I was a parent I wouldn't dream of not taking them to see my team play just because of the results. I'd take them week in week out if I could (and had kids haha).

It's making me fall in love with the game all over again. Every victory will be savoured and every try will feel like relief that we can score. And when we catch up with those 12 points you'll see the lads buzzing and working harder than ever to fight relegation. Let's stay up. Let's take the mick out of the RFL and show that no matter what penalty we get, we will overcome it and we will survive because we are Bradford. Let's show the Rugby League family that yes we have taken a beating, at times we have felt like giving up but here we are and let's also show people that we are the best fans in rugby.


:CLAP: :CLAP: good rousing speech Bulls Boy 2011 - you should be in the dressing room at half time.


But dont go tempting fate with
"..... Let's take the mick out of the RFL and show that no matter what penalty we get, we will overcome it ....."


A 20 point deduction next year will be a bridge too far

Re: KR

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:18 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2013
Location: Bradford
rebelrobin wrote:
I hope you avoid any bad injuries


This is a concern. And the RFL have created the situation we find ourselves in. Our new owners and their finances (and therefore the squad they can get) and the timeframe before the season starts, have been hand picked by the RFL. So the squad we will field will , in part, have been predicted by the RFL, as well as most fans who follow the club.

Worst case scenario, if we, as is possible, field a 17man squad with 7 academy kids in it against a basically SL squad and 2 or 3 of those kids end up with significant injuries, that is an entirely predictable and avoidable player welfare screwup which the RFL will be mostly responsible for.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, bullocks, dave over the humber, daveyz999, Drust, EW for PM, exiledbull, Fr13daY, guess who, HamsterChops, Highlander, Inoffski1, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, Old_Northern, RickyF1, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Spannerz, Steel City Bull, tackler thommo, The Writer, thepimp007, this_cougar_outfit, tigertot, vbfg and 309 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,7601,58375,7264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  