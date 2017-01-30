|
I'm going to predict a draw, or for the Bulls to win by 1 point.
I think we will have a couple of more forwards who may have missed the friendly games due to injury.
The pitch will be boggy, conditions will be rough, and it will just be good old fashioned scrap. I'm expecting KR to approach the game like they will walk over us, and our desire and youthful craft will be too much on the day!
Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:44 pm
Wouldn't mind our Captain Prycey getting a meat pie!
BULLSBOY2011:
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:00 am
I hope you all come over and enjoy the day in the city of culture. But I assure you the rumblings coming out of our camp is not to get ahead of selves, don't write Bradford off Toovey is great coach sheen says. So he will get best out of his team they will want to prove points to folk. So I can assure you we were made to look foolish by Oldham, Leigh last year for taking things for granted. It won't happen this season I hope enjoy the season and like us hope you avoid any bad injuries
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:10 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Well I have enough hope for both me and Sensei! Plenty to be hopeful about. 2 weeks ago we didn't have a club. A week ago we had one registered player. Now we have a bunch of young Bradford lads (with a Bradford born dad of the team) ready to fight with backs against the walls. If I was a parent I wouldn't dream of not taking them to see my team play just because of the results. I'd take them week in week out if I could (and had kids haha).
It's making me fall in love with the game all over again. Every victory will be savoured and every try will feel like relief that we can score. And when we catch up with those 12 points you'll see the lads buzzing and working harder than ever to fight relegation. Let's stay up. Let's take the mick out of the RFL and show that no matter what penalty we get, we will overcome it and we will survive because we are Bradford. Let's show the Rugby League family that yes we have taken a beating, at times we have felt like giving up but here we are and let's also show people that we are the best fans in rugby.
good rousing speech Bulls Boy 2011 - you should be in the dressing room at half time.
But dont go tempting fate with
"..... Let's take the mick out of the RFL and show that no matter what penalty we get, we will overcome it ....."
A 20 point deduction next year will be a bridge too far
Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:18 am
rebelrobin wrote:
I hope you avoid any bad injuries
This is a concern. And the RFL have created the situation we find ourselves in. Our new owners and their finances (and therefore the squad they can get) and the timeframe before the season starts, have been hand picked by the RFL. So the squad we will field will , in part, have been predicted by the RFL, as well as most fans who follow the club.
Worst case scenario, if we, as is possible, field a 17man squad with 7 academy kids in it against a basically SL squad and 2 or 3 of those kids end up with significant injuries, that is an entirely predictable and avoidable player welfare screwup which the RFL will be mostly responsible for.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
