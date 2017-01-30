I hope you all come over and enjoy the day in the city of culture. But I assure you the rumblings coming out of our camp is not to get ahead of selves, don't write Bradford off Toovey is great coach sheen says. So he will get best out of his team they will want to prove points to folk. So I can assure you we were made to look foolish by Oldham, Leigh last year for taking things for granted. It won't happen this season I hope enjoy the season and like us hope you avoid any bad injuries