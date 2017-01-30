I'm going to predict a draw, or for the Bulls to win by 1 point.
I think we will have a couple of more forwards who may have missed the friendly games due to injury.
The pitch will be boggy, conditions will be rough, and it will just be good old fashioned scrap. I'm expecting KR to approach the game like they will walk over us, and our desire and youthful craft will be too much on the day!
I think we will have a couple of more forwards who may have missed the friendly games due to injury.
The pitch will be boggy, conditions will be rough, and it will just be good old fashioned scrap. I'm expecting KR to approach the game like they will walk over us, and our desire and youthful craft will be too much on the day!