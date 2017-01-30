Maybe it will be shirts versus skins, like at school. What would people consider a 'moral'victory on Sunday (other than actually getting a full team on the pitch)? It would be nice to score a couple of tries and restrict them to under 50.
Maybe it will be shirts versus skins, like at school. What would people consider a 'moral'victory on Sunday (other than actually getting a full team on the pitch)? It would be nice to score a couple of tries and restrict them to under 50.
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm Posts: 2663 Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'd like for us to score around 18 points. If we can do that, it shows we can breach a good defence a few times and stands us in good stead for Rochdale and Swinton. Keeping them to anything below 50 is a moral victory for us.
BULLSBOY2011: 'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.