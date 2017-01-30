|
Any ideas the capacity for sunday? Thought Bradford might of put summert on twitter about the Game.
Also guessing we will be playing in last season kit.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:09 pm
Apparently there is news on the kit this week at some point.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:45 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Apparently there is news on the kit this week at some point.
Cheers pal. Hope so
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:21 pm
Maybe it will be shirts versus skins, like at school.
What would people consider a 'moral'victory on Sunday (other than actually getting a full team on the pitch)? It would be nice to score a couple of tries and restrict them to under 50.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:47 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Maybe it will be shirts versus skins, like at school.
What would people consider a 'moral'victory on Sunday (other than actually getting a full team on the pitch)? It would be nice to score a couple of tries and restrict them to under 50.
Yep, I'd be happy with that
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:21 pm
I'd like for us to score around 18 points. If we can do that, it shows we can breach a good defence a few times and stands us in good stead for Rochdale and Swinton. Keeping them to anything below 50 is a moral victory for us.
