Maybe it will be shirts versus skins, like at school.
What would people consider a 'moral'victory on Sunday (other than actually getting a full team on the pitch)? It would be nice to score a couple of tries and restrict them to under 50.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bing [Bot], bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cassandra, ChampagneSuperRovers, debaser, EW for PM, Fr13daY, Geoff, hindle xiii, Iggy79, Jimmy 4 Bradford, king benny, LU2, martinwildbull, Mr Hicks, Nothus, paulwalker71, rebelrobin, redeverready, riccado, RickyF1, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, sandy, Smack him Jimmy, The Writer, tigertot and 426 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|