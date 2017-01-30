Any ideas the capacity for sunday? Thought Bradford might of put summert on twitter about the Game.
Also guessing we will be playing in last season kit.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bullsmad, colly226, Cookie, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, feebleweasel, fifty50, Fr13daY, GeoffRoebuck, HamsterChops, Homer_J_Simpson, josefw, king benny, Leeds Thirteen, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Stul, Surely not, Theyknow3544, tikkabull, Yahoo [Bot] and 382 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|