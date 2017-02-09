When we lost this game, and may I say, in the West Indian Collapso style that typifies our time under Thornton, the cliche that was plucked out of the cliche box was 'this is a wake up call'.



Well they must have pressed the snooze button, because guess what Donny, you got another at Keighley.



'But aye listen, the lads are gutted.'

'But aye listen, the fans have got to pull together.'

'But aye listen. we got a big side.'

'But aye listen, Gary has faith in these lads.'



So that's ITD done....



Play spot the crowd against Myton ...



Can we just get some half backs???.