weighman wrote:
What keeps Geoff at home is the modern game full stop but I know what you mean . We have 1 centre who has the physical attributes to be a stand out player in this league lets hope he ups his game if selected.
We have a strong pack & some creative players in Tonks & Martin plus the speed of Cross .
COYD
We have a strong pack & some creative players in Tonks & Martin plus the speed of Cross .
COYD
We do ... I am very happy with the players you mention and the halfbacks ought to have a easier ride this season thanks to our forwards.
If our halfbacks matched our forwards, we would be the business ... but they don't.
Would make getting a class scrumhalf a priority, but it won't happen.
The bookies agree with me ....
I really don't know what it is with the Dons and halfbacks .... now't changes.