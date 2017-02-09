WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:29 pm
weighman wrote:
What keeps Geoff at home is the modern game full stop but I know what you mean . We have 1 centre who has the physical attributes to be a stand out player in this league lets hope he ups his game if selected.
We have a strong pack & some creative players in Tonks & Martin plus the speed of Cross .

COYD

We do ... I am very happy with the players you mention and the halfbacks ought to have a easier ride this season thanks to our forwards.
If our halfbacks matched our forwards, we would be the business ... but they don't.
Would make getting a class scrumhalf a priority, but it won't happen.
The bookies agree with me ....

I really don't know what it is with the Dons and halfbacks .... now't changes.
Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 6:07 pm
See Hedges has been given a chance tonight with Hull u23's as have 2 of our centres Heil & England .

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:04 pm
weighman wrote:
See Hedges has been given a chance tonight with Hull u23's as have 2 of our centres Heil & England .

Perhaps there is something in what I say.
Heil is more like a second rower than a centre ...he has got to do something.
He came described as a a powerful centre ....
Thus far, that is a joke.
Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:44 pm
does anyone know how our players went on last night?

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:44 pm
Hull got well beaten .

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:05 pm
Fonua, Thompson, Connor and Green all in the 17 this week as Hull win against Wakefield.

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:36 am
When we lost this game, and may I say, in the West Indian Collapso style that typifies our time under Thornton, the cliche that was plucked out of the cliche box was 'this is a wake up call'.

Well they must have pressed the snooze button, because guess what Donny, you got another at Keighley.

'But aye listen, the lads are gutted.'
'But aye listen, the fans have got to pull together.'
'But aye listen. we got a big side.'
'But aye listen, Gary has faith in these lads.'

So that's ITD done....

Play spot the crowd against Myton ...

Can we just get some half backs???.
