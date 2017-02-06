weighman wrote:
That's a bit harsh S-O most fans including me do not attend training . I am hopeful that the coaching staff will sort it .
We were still in the dressing room for the start of the 2nd half .
I am not a coach but we seem to let opposition attackers too much room instead of closing them down .
COYD
We were still in the dressing room for the start of the 2nd half .
I am not a coach but we seem to let opposition attackers too much room instead of closing them down .
COYD
This is one of the reasons I thought we were crap, even a jobsworth like Bentham wasn't pulling us up for being offside which says something.
Part of looking the business of a top side is to look professional. After a great start yesterday, we just looked anything but professional.
Very few systems in place, little planning apparent, a bit haphazard and disorganised really.
Perhaps it was just the side Thornton fielded and the side against Keighley will be better.
Players on my 'dubious about' list are ...
Heil
Tali
Kesik
Miller
Hedges